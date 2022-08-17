3 women among 31 ministers inducted into Bihar’s new council of ministers
Three women were sworn in as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expanded his council of ministers on Tuesday days after he ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and formed the government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance.
Sheela Mandal and Leshi Singh of Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) were part of the previous government as well. RJD’s Anita Devi is the third women minister in the 33-member council of ministers of the new government. There were also three women ministers in the previous government.
JD (U) leader Kiran Ranjan said that women play a decisive role in the success of any political party. “But when it comes to representation in the government, they are pushed behind,” said Ranjan.
Kanchanbala, a social activist, said that there is nothing new for women. “We expected a respectable number of women in the new Cabinet. It seems women still have to go a long way in the state,” said Kanchanbala.
Karnataka BJP to hold 'Janotsava' rally on Aug 28 to mark an year of Bommai govt
The ruling BJP in Karnataka will be holding 'Janotsava' rally in Doddaballapura on August 28 to mark the completion of Basavaraj Bommai-led government's one year in office and the saffron party being in power for three years in the state. A meeting headed by Chief Minister Bommai was held to discuss the preparations for this event on Tuesday night at his official residence, his office said in a statement.
Mumbai may see moderate to heavy rain; mercury expected to stay below 27 degrees
The maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 27 degrees as the city may witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The minimum temperature will stay around 24 degrees. “There will be a high tide of 4.39 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.57pm,” an official said. Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days.
Haryana government making efforts to check lumpy skin disease: Union minister
The Union animal husbandry and dairying minister, Parshottam Rupala, who was in Chandigarh on Tuesday to review the situation prevalent due to the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in livestock, said that so far eight Haryana districts have remained unaffected by this disease. “The Union minister said the Haryana government has been making efforts to tackle this disease,” an official spokesperson said. Among the most affected districts are Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Palwal.
Help train sportspersons, Haryana CM Khattar tells CWG medal winners
Spurring medal-winning sportspersons from Haryana to help train sportspersons who can bring more medals at international sporting events, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday gave the slogan of 'Padak Lao Padak Badhao' to the players of the state. The CM, who was speaking at a function organised in Gurugram in honour the Birmingham Commonwealth Games medal winners, said that medal-winning players will have to prepare five-10 players like themselves.
2 bike-borne men snatch ₹8 lakh from labour contractor in Karnal
Two miscreants have allegedly snatched Rs 8 lakh from a labour contractor at a railway station in Karnal. Police said the incident took place on Tuesday morning when the victim, Sita Ram of Nilokheri, reached the railway station to board a train. After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started investigations. In his police complaint, Sita Ram alleged that his brother-in-law Umesh has a contract to provide labourers to brick kilns.
