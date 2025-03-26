Menu Explore
35 Bihar students injured after speeding school bus overturns on highway: Police

ByAvinash Kumar
Mar 26, 2025 04:30 PM IST

The accident took place at 9:30am when the driver of the bus carrying 35 students of Chandrasheel Vidyalaya, lost control of the vehicle

PATNA: Thirty-five students of a private school were injured after their school bus veered off the National Highway-28 and overturned in Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday morning.

Police said the students were going to Motipur when the accident took place (FILE)
Police said the accident took place when the students were on their way to Motipur

Police said the accident took place when the students were on their way to Motipur

Police said that the accident took place at 9:30am when the driver of the bus carrying 35 students of Chandrasheel Vidyalaya, lost control of the vehicle near Nariyar-Nawada, leading to the accident.

Local villagers informed police and helped rescue the students from the bus that had turned turtle.

“Four of the 35 students suffered fractures and head injuries but are in stable condition. The rest were released after preliminary treatment,” said Motipur station house officer Rajan Pandey.

Students said the driver was speeding when the accident took place.

Pandey said the bus driver left the injured students in the vehicle and fled the spot and the villagers stepped up, pulling out the children through the windows. The students were taken to a nearby community health centre which referred four students to the SK Medical Hospital, Muzaffarpur.

The SHO said the vehicle has been impounded and action will be taken against the driver and the bus owner.

Sub divisional police officer (West) Sumitra Kumari said the driver was speeding leading to the accident.

