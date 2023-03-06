4 booked, Jamui man arrested for ‘fake’ videos on migrants ‘beaten up’ in TN

The Economic Offence Unit (EoU) of Bihar Police has booked four persons, including two owners of You Tube channels, for allegedly spreading “fake” videos of migrants being killed and beaten up in Tamil Nadu, a senior police officer said. Jamui MP Chirag Paswan met Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in Chennai on Monday and presented a memorandum regarding the alleged harassment of migrants workers from Bihar living in the state. (PTI)

Those named in FIR have been identified as — Aman Kumar Ravidas, Rakesh Tiwari (Prayas News), Manish Kashyap (owner of Sachtak News, a YouTube Channel) and Twitter user Yuvraj Singh Rajput.

Ravidas, a resident of Jamui, has been arrested.

Additional director general (ADG) of police (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said the EoU has identified more than 30 fake videos and posts circulated on social media related to the matter. “During investigation, police found that one of the videos circulated on social media regarding hanging a man’s body after his murder is an old incident and the deceased does not belong from Bihar,” he said.

Gangwar said Yuvraj is also wanted in a case lodged in Bhojpur. “He had also uploaded objectionable messages and posts after Saran violence, which took place on February 2 at Sidhariatola village of Mubarakpur panchayat, resulting in the death of two persons,” he said.

“EoU has requested social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, and Gmail to preserve 42 objectionable video posts and links for 90 days which were found misleading and fake,” Gangwar said.

The Bihar government had earlier sent a four-member team of top officials to Tamil Nadu to speak to officials there and visit places like Tiruppur where the migrants were allegedly beaten up by local people.

The ADG told HT that the team visited the said places, talked to migrants and met with officials concerned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON