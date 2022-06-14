4 JD (U) leaders close to RCP suspended from party
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) Tuesday expelled four of its office bearers, including its popular spokesman Ajay Alok, who were considered close to union minister R C P Singh, Kumar’s long-time confidant who was recently denied a Rajya Sabha nomination by the party.
“We have been receiving complaints against them for quite some time. They were running a parallel programme contrary to party’s ideology and were misguiding party workers even though they were holding important party positions,” state JD(U) president Umesh Kushwaha said on Tuesday while announcing their suspension.
“The suspended leaders include Anil Kumar and Bipin Kumar Yadav (both state general secretaries), Ajay Alok (state spokesperson) and Jitendra Neeraj (chairman of a dissolved party committee),” he said.
Kushwaha said some of them were individually advised to desist from such activities but they defied the party line.
“I am relieved after the decision. My nine years of association has ended,” said Ajay Alok, one of the vocal spokespersons of the party. Alok had tweeted in favour of RCP when the party was to decide on his candidature.
RCP Singh, who is the sole JD(U) representative in the union cabinet, was recently denied another term in Rajya Sabha in what is being seen as a rebuke for his having accepted the ministerial berth without taking into confidence Nitish Kumar, who is the de facto supremo of the JD(U).
Recently, the state government had allotted the residence in which Singh was staying in capital Patna to the chief secretary. The residence was earlier allotted in the name of MLC Sanjay Gandhi but Singh has been staying there for more than a decade.
Party leaders familiar with matter said RCP Singh further antagonized top leaders when he, after being denied party ticket for the Rajya Sabha, had laughed at the projection of Nitish Kumar as PM while talking to media. “Where is the number? With just 16 MPs you cannot dream of becoming a PM,” Singh had said. He had also raked up the issue of party committees disbanded after he became the minister.
Kushwaha advises RCP to resign from Union cabinet
JD(U) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha, meanwhile, has advised R C P Singh to resign from the union cabinet on grounds of morality. “It would be not right for him to continue as minister after July 7,” Kushwaha told a TV news channel.
Asked about RCP’s role in the party, he said the party had not discussed the matter. “He has to decide what role he will continue in,” said Kushwaha.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics