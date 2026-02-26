6 more bills to be tabled in Bihar House

Six more important Bills will be tabled in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, in addition to four already placed on Tuesday, on Thursday during the ongoing Budget session, which ends on February 27. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar arrives to attend the Budget Session at the Bihar Assembly in Patna on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The Bills are Bihar Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, Bihar Micro Finance Institutions (Regulations of Money Lending and Prevention of Coercive Actions) Bill, 2026, the Bihar State Madarsa Education Board (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Bihar Private Professional Educational Institutions (Admission, Regulation and Fixation of Fee) Bill, 2026, Bihar Advocates Welfare Fund (Amendment) Act, 2026 and Bihar Secretariat Service (Amendment) Bill 2026.

Bihar Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 propose a to amend provisions in the Societies Registration Act, 1860, Bihar Municipal Act, 2007, Bihar Urban Planning and Development Act, 2012, The Bihar Forest Produce (Regulation of Trade) Act, 1983, Bihar Wood-Based Industries (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2025, The Bihar Agriculture Land (Conversion for Non-Agriculture Purposes) Act, 2010, The Bihar Land Reforms (Fixation of Ceiling Area and Acquisition of Surplus Land) Act, 1961 and the Bihar Ground Water (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Act, 2006.

The initiatives are said to be part of a broader, sustained regulatory transformation to enhance trust-based governance. Several states have initiated similar state-level reforms to repeal outdated provisions, decriminalize minor offences and reduce compliance burdens across multiple sectors to improve ease of doing business and living.

The Bihar Bill proposes to implement an automated land conversion system under which the landowner may convert agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes in Do-It-Yourself (DIY) mode through an electronic system or portal, subject to certain conditions.

It also makes prior approval of building plan mandatory for construction of any building it structure. The operation of any wood based industry without obtaining license would be a cognizable offence under the provisions.

According to the Bill, land classified and notified by the State Government as “plantation land” shall be exempted from ceiling area upto 50 acres, while it would be 100 acres in case of land covered under agro-industrial project as classified and notified.

Bihar Micro Finance Institutions (Regulations of Money Lending and Prevention of Coercive Actions) Bill, 2026

It is to regulate micro-finance institutions (MFI) and small loan providers (SLP) operating in Bihar, prohibit coercive and unethical recovery practices, ensure transparent lending operations with fair interest rates, protect vulnerable borrowers from exploitation through comprehensive safeguards, and establish effective mechanisms for dispute resolution and borrower relief while maintaining a balanced regulatory framework that promotes financial inclusion.

Through the Bill, the endeavour is to protect the interests of self help groups (SHGs) and relieve them from the undue hardship by regulating money lending transactions by the money lending MFIs, who provide loans to SHGs with unfairly high interest rates and resort to coercive means of recovery resulting in impoverishment and at times leading to suicides of the borrowers.

It will apply to all individuals, partnership firms, limited liability partnerships, companies, societies, trusts, digital lending platforms, mobile applications, and any other entities or persons engaged in the business of advancing micro loans or small loans within the territorial limits of Bihar, irrespective of their place of incorporation, registration, or domicile. Significantly, it also brings under its purview digital lending platforms.

It makes registration of money lending entity mandatory within 90 day of the commencement of the Act. Without Certificate of Registration, vaid for there years, they cannot grant any loan or recover any loan. They have to prominently display effective rate of interest charged in all its offices, its website, and in the prospectus or brochure or advertisement notices. They have to maintain office in Bihar and ensure written loan agreement in Hindi.

Bihar State Madarsa Education Board (Amendment) Act, 2026

It is to amend the Bihar State Madarsa Education Board Act, 1981, which provides for the constitution of an autonomous Board for development and better supervision of Madarsa Education in Bihar. The proposed amendments bring it in consonance with Article 30 (1) of the Constitution of India.

With this, the managing committee of Madarsa would be constituted in a manner so as to include the Head Moulvi, nine donor representatives, one teacher representative, two guardian representatives and one member nominated by the Board and three other persons interested in Madarsa education or Islamic studies co-opted by the above 14 members.

Other Bills

Bihar Private Professional Educational Institutions (Admission, Regulation and Fixation of Fee) Bill, 2026 proposes to regulate admission procedures, fee structures, and the overall management of private professional colleges within Bihar.

Bihar Advocates Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2026 amends the 2019 Act to provide higher assistance and added new provision a, while another one is Bihar Secretariat Service (Amendment) Bill 2026.