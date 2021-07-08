Home / Cities / Patna News / 6.82 lakh looted from Muzaffarpur bank
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

6.82 lakh looted from Muzaffarpur bank

Robbers on Thursday looted 6
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:53 PM IST

Robbers on Thursday looted 6.82 lakh at gunpoint from Saraiya branch of SBI in Muzaffarpur district, the police said.

Muzaffarpur’s superintendent of police Jayant Kant, who visited the spot, said the police were trying to identify the suspects through the footage of CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the bank. “No one was hurt in the incident. Police recovered three empty cartridges from the spot. Preliminary investigation suggests robbers reached the bank on two motorcycles,” he said.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.