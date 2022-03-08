71 IPS officers warned for not filing asset declaration
As many as 71 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Bihar, including 18 on central deputation, have been warned by the state administration that their salary could be stopped and departmental action initiated if they failed to submit a declaration of their movable and immovable properties for 2021-22 by the stipulated deadline.
According to a circular issued on Tuesday by the home department, officials have been asked to furnish the details at the earliest to avoid any action.
As per the existing state government rule, all officers have to submit list of their assets for yearly analysis, the deadline for which was February 28.
Home department’s secretary K Senthil Kumar, in a letter to Director-General of Police (DGP) Sanjiv Kumar Singhal on Monday, asked him to issue a show cause notice to the erring IPS officers.
The police headquarters has directed them to furnish details of their immovable properties to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and reply to the show cause notice by March 31. “Not doing so will invite denial of vigilance clearance, which will ultimately block their promotion,” reads in the show cause letter.
The Bihar government has made it mandatory for each public servant, including IAS and IPS officials, to submit a statement showing their movable and immovable assets every year while the MHA has made a provision for IPS officers to file return of their immovable properties each year by February 28.
Senior IPS officers who have been served a show-cause notice include Sheel Vardhan Singh, Manmohan Singh, A S Rajan, Neeraj Sinha, Praveen Vashistha, Arvind Kumar, Amit Kumar, Dr Paresh Saksena, Anupama S NIlekar Chandra, Pankaj Kumar Darad, Jagmohan, Sudhanshu Kumar, Nishant Kumar Tiwari, Ratna Sanjay Katiyar, O N Bhaskar, Sidhartha Mohan Jain, Daljeet Singh, Rajiv Mishra, Hari Prasad S (all on central deputation), besides many district superintendent of police(SPs) and additional superintendent of police(ASPs) posted in the field.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Lovlina, Nikhat, Jaismine book their spot for Women's World Championships
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen outpunched their respective opponents to seal their berths in this year’s IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in the selection trials
-
Relationship tips: How being mindful in love can strengthen your bond
Many of us at times find our relationship going through a rough patch just because we are not listening to our partner. Some of us could be using words that hurt. It is possible that one may be quite controlling and not letting the other person take decisions on their own. When you start paying attention to what you might be doing wrong, you would see the magic unfolding. It may not only repair your relationship with self, your partner or your friends, but also deepen it.
-
Russia needs to be punished by India, says Ukraine parliamentarian; thanks Modi
India has a treaty on strategic friendship and partnership which needs to be reconsidered not only because of Ukraine but also for all of Putin's misdeeds, Ukraine's parliamentarian Sviatoslav Yurash said.