After five years, Nitish to resume his Janata Darbar

After a five-year break, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has decided to resume his trademark ‘Janata Ke Darbar Mein Mukhyamantri (CM in people’s court) programme from July 12 to hear grievances of the common man.

“I had announced after the assembly elections to restart the Janata Darbar, but it could not start due to pandemic. It will restart from next Monday in old format,” Kumar told reporters in Patna after returning from an aerial survey of flood situation in north Bihar.

On Tuesday, chief Secretary Tripurari Sharan Singh held a video conference with secretaries of various departments, besides director general of police and other top police officers, including district chiefs, and asked them to make preparations for the same.

The weekly programme, which is generally held every Monday (except the fifth Monday, if any) at the CM’s residence at 1, Anne Marg, was discontinued in 2016.

After taking over as chief minister, Kumar held his first Janata Durbar in April 2006. An average of 300-400 people would attend these weekly sessions, where the CM would personally receive petitions and listen to their grievances before directing officials on the spot for quick redress.