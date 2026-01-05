Agri dept to provide digital IDs to 20 million farmers for better rollout of schemes

The state agriculture department will provide digital identification cards (IDs) to around 20 million farmers in Bihar as part of the Agri Stack project to make a digital database of the farmers for disbursement of incentives and subsidies under various farm schemes, including the PM Kisan Yojana. A farmer is seen at work during wheat harvesting season in Patna. (HT File)

In every panchayat of the state, special camps would be held from January 6 to January 9 for preparing the digital ID cards of farmers and the department has set a target of completing the project in the next one month, officials said.

Under the exercise, there would be a comprehensive farmers registry carrying all profile details of each farmer and their land records that would be collected from the revenue and land reforms department. The agriculture department and revenue and land reforms department are working on this project of preparing the farmers registry in close coordination, officials said.

“There would be e-KYC of the farmers linked with Aadhaar cards. The land records of each agriculturist would be fetched from the revenue department following which an ID card would be issued. This digital ID card would be used for providing all assistance to farmers under various schemes,” said a senior agriculture department official.

The provision of digital ID cards to farmers across the state would help in providing incentives and other facilities under various schemes in a fast and transparent manner. “The farm registry would have all details of the land records and farmers would not be required to submit the land record papers every time they apply for getting benefits under schemes meant for them,” said Saurabh Suman Yadav, director, agriculture.

Agriculture minister Ram Kripal Yadav, in a statement, said that the main objective of the farmers registry is to ensure that all eligible and genuine farmers get benefits of the government schemes. He said that under the PM KISAN scheme, it had been made mandatory for farmers to have digital IDs. “Farmers in Bihar have to mandatorily participate in the farmer registry camps and complete the formalities for getting the IDs,” the minister said.

There are 75 lakh beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan scheme in Bihar under which farmers get ₹6,000 annually as monetary assistance. In total, there are around two crore farmers in the state who are eligible for incentives and subsidies provided under various schemes including assistance during drought like situation or crop damages due to floods.

Officials said that the agriculture department has so far completed the e-KYC of 3 million farmers and around .585 million farmers have been provided with digital farmers IDs . “We are aiming to complete the entire exercise of providing digital IDs in the next one month.Special camps would be set up from January 6 onwards and most of the panchayats would be covered,” said the director, agriculture.