Allies BJP, JD-U in fresh bout over Ashoka’s legacy
The two key constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), which have frequently been clashing on a host of issues of late, are once again ranged against each other for claiming the legacy of ancient emperor Ashoka the Great, whose empire had its capital in Patliputra (today’s Patna) but extended much beyond today’s north India.
Over the last few years, one of the parties concluded that Ashoka was a Kushwaha (Koeri) by caste while the other fixed April 14 as his birth anniversary.
On Saturday, a day after top BJP leaders attended a function in Patna and paid their tributes to the 3rd century BC emperor, chief minister Nitish Kumar joined the issue, claiming it was his party JD (U) which started the custom of celebrating Samarat Ashok Jayanti.
Kumar said there is no official confirmation of the birth anniversary of Emperor Ashoka. “Some people did research, which revealed his special association with the date of Ashtami after which we decided that his birth anniversary would be celebrated on Ashtami. I garland the statue of Emperor Ashoka every year and whenever I come to Samrat Ashok Convention centre,” he said at a function organised by JD-U on Saturday to pay homage to the emperor, which was also attended by party’s national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.
On Friday, the BJP function was attended by union ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Nityanand Rai and deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya. It was organised by Samrat Chowdhary, a minister in Bihar government, who claimed BJP was the only party which organised function on the occasion regularly.
Kushwahas, together with Kurmis, form nearly 13-14% of Bihar’s population and are a major chunk of non-Yadav other backward classes (OBCs).
After the 2020 assembly elections, Nitish Kumar brought back into JD-U his old protege Upendra Kushwaha, who had formed his own political outfit and became a minister in the Narendra Modi’s first cabinet.
In January this year, BJP and JD-U were locked in a war of words over the comparison of Ashoka with Aurangzeb in a book written by Daya Nand Sinha, a Padma Shri awardee who, as claimed by JD-U, is a BJP sympathiser.
Nitish ‘surprised’ over Council polls results
Chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday he was surprised about the poll results for the 24 Legislative Council seats. “In many seats where the candidates were claiming victory, results came completely opposite,” he said.
“Last time, my party was in alliance with RJD, but BJP got more seats,” he said.
-
Bundelkhand University paper leak case: 26 students among 32 arrested
Thirty-two people, including 26 students, were arrested in Jhansi on Friday in connection with the recent paper leak of the Bundelkhand University's B. Sc examination, police said. The paper was leaked on April 6 by the employees of an examination centre and delivered to students through WhatsApp just hours before the examination, Jhansi DM Ravindra Kumar and SSP Shiv Hari Meena said in a joint press conference in Jhansi.
-
Three teens dead after consuming poison in Aurangabad, three others hospitalized
Three teenage girls died after six friends consumed poison together on Friday in Bihar's Aurangabad. According to the information, all the friends had gone out of the village towards the pond in the evening, after which they consumed poison in the field. After some time, their condition started deteriorating when a few villagers saw them. The three deceased have been identified as Neelam Kumari, Kajal Kumari, and Anisha Kumari.
-
INS Vikrant fund case: Kirit Somaiya, Neil skip summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil skipped summons issued by the police in connection with a cheating case against them for allegedly misappropriating over ₹57 crore collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Apprehending arrest in the case, the father-son duo has moved the Mumbai sessions court for anticipatory bail. Their plea is slated to come up for hearing on Monday, April 11.
-
Union minister meets Raj Thackeray
Mumbai In an overture that is seen as taking the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party, union minister of state Raosaheb Patil Danve met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday. The meeting took place at Thackeray's residence 'Shivteertha' at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Danve also gave Raj a model of a railway engine, which is the MNS symbol.
-
MSRTC march to Sharad Pawar’s residence: Ajit Pawar alleges intelligence failure
A day after violent protests by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporations outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, 'Silver Oak', deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar alleged intelligence failure, asking how police failed to get the information even when the media knew about the protests. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member of parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party.
