close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / Andhra Pradesh health minister's office vandalised by unknown persons

Andhra Pradesh health minister's office vandalised by unknown persons

ANI |
Jan 01, 2024 09:13 AM IST

However, acting swiftly, the police launched a search operation to nab those responsible.

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): A tense situation unfolded in the Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh after some unidentified persons vandalised state health Minister Vidadala Rajani's office.

HT Image
HT Image

However, acting swiftly, the police launched a search operation to nab those responsible.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Pattabhipuram sub-inspector Vijay said, "In the midnight hours of Sunday, unidentified persons vandalised health minister Vidadala Rajani's office in Chandramouli Nagar, and a case has been registered. An investigation is underway."

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Rajani was scheduled to inaugurate the new party office today.

Meanwhile, eight people were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old minor girl in Andhra's Visakhapatnam, police said on Sunday.

According to DCP Srinuvas, they carried out their investigation based on a missing complaint received on December 18 by the parents of the minor.

"Based on a complaint received by the minor girl's parents on December 18, we registered a missing case on the same day and started an investigation. We received information that she was in Odisha. Immediately our police team went there and brought her back on December 25," DCP Srinivas said.

"We have registered a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and have arrested 8 people. Efforts to nab other accused involved are underway," he added. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out