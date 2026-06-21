As Shahpur encounter generates political heat, Samrat orders judicial probe

Following the uproar over the police encounter of an allegedly “mentally disturbed” youth in Bhojpur district, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday announced a judicial inquiry into the incident. In a post on X, he said that a retired High Court judge would conduct the inquiry. Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary . (HT Photo)

“It has been decided to conduct a judicial inquiry by a retired high court judge for an independent and impartial investigation of the police encounter that took place on June 17 in Bilauti village under the Shahpur police station area of Bhojpur district,” the CM posted on X.

He said that the objective of the judicial inquiry is to ensure a thorough investigation of all aspects of the incident with complete impartiality and transparency.

The encounter has generated a lot of heat in Ara where locals gathered in large numbers at the funeral of the youth and leaders cutting across party lines, including those from the NDA, condemning the police high-handedness.

Following his death, the shocked and angry villagers blocked the Bihar-UP Expressway for over eight hours on Thursday to protest the alleged killing. They pelted stones and demanded a judicial probe or investigation by an independent agency into the incident and action against the police personnel.

The protesters alleged that the encounter was staged and demanded an independent and high-level probe into the circumstances surrounding the death. Police officials attempted multiple rounds of negotiations with demonstrators, but the blockade continued.

What has further complicated matters for the police is a viral video of the youth, who went live on Facebook to express his thoughts as police surrounded his house before his surrender. Holding a firearm and speaking to police personnel, he streamed the events live on social media.

At one point, he stepped out of his house and walked towards an open stretch of land, flanked by fields, with construction work underway nearby, while continuing to speak. Rather than focusing on himself, he spoke about recurring floods, river erosion and the plight of a village that had been displaced multiple times, alleging that its grievances had long been ignored by the authorities.

Then the video, as far as the public know, cuts off before anything fatal happens.

Former BJP MP from Ara R K Singh, former union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, BJP national secretary Rituraj Singh, JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, former Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and several others raised questions over the decision counter.

Mithilesh Tiwari, the state’s education minister, spoke about it on June 18 at an event in Buxar, calling the whole episode “unfortunate.”

Rituraj Sinha questioned the circumstances of the encounter and demanded a detailed and impartial judicial inquiry into it. While Ashwini Choubey termed the incident a shame on democracy and called it a “murder”.

Choubey demanded intervention from Union home minister Amit Shah in this matter and served ultimatum to the Bihar government to send the culprits to jail within 48 hours.

However, the viral video raised questions over police conduct during an operation that later culminated in an encounter and the death of the youth.

According to police accounts, an exchange of firing took place during which the youth sustained bullet injuries. He was subsequently shifted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where he later died during treatment. The encounter itself has now become a matter of public debate.

Police say he opened fire and they shot back in self-defence. His family insists the opposite, that he handed over the weapon and surrendered, and was shot regardless. He was taken first to Shahpur Referral Hospital, then moved to the Patna Medical College and Hospital, where he died.

“My son surrendered, but the police shot him anyway,” his mother alleged. She claimed there was no FIR, chargesheet or criminal case on record against him, describing her son as a young man engaged in social work and committed to helping people.

The grieving mother went a step further, alleging that the incident was a planned killing rather than the result of an accident or an exchange of fire.