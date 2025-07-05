Asst professor appointed principal of iconic Patna College raises eyebrows

Among the many firsts in the posting of principals in five colleges of Patna University, questions are being raised about Dr Anil Kumar, who has been posted at the iconic Patna College, set up in 1863. Patna College, set up in 1863, is one of the most iconic academic institutions of Bihar.

The questions have emerged a day after the university issued the notification regarding posting of new principals through lottery method on the basis of the recommendations of the Bihar State University Service Commission.

Kumar’s name was also recommended for appointment as assistant professor of Chemistry subject by the BSUSC few months ago at Patna University.

However, he did not appear for verification of documents on March 24, apparently anticipating his selection as principal. As a result, he was not allotted any college in PU. The final merit list for Chemistry had been announced by the commission on December 11, 2024 only on the basis of interview, academic marks and educational achievements.

For the post of principal, as per the statute approved by the Raj Bhawan, professor/associate professor with a total service/experience of at least 15 years of teaching /research experience in university, college and other institutions of higher education is the eligibility criteria.

Interestingly, the same commission that recommended him for the post of assistant professor also recommended his name for the post of principal after he furnished his certificate of experience and promotion to the rank of associate professor in a UP-based private college. Incidentally, he got the prime Patna University posting on both occasions.

“A person working as associate professor cannot apply for the junior cadre post of assistant professor unless he hides the past experience or uses it just for getting the teaching experience counted, and if he does not hide, he, as associate professor, becomes ineligible for the post of junior cadre assistant professor. Even normally, it is unheard of,” said former principal Tarun Kumar, who had relinquished the charge due to severe constraints.

Tarun Kumar said more painful was to see the undermining of the authority of the VCs, who were not found fit even for the posting of principals despite merit-wise publication of results by the commission. “I don’t understand the logic behind the posting of principals through a draw of lots. It shows no confidence in VCs appointed by the Chancellor,” he added.

Another former Patna College principal NK Choudhary said bizarre things were happening. “How can an assistant professor be catapulted to principal position within months. If he was Associste Professor/peofessor how could be get no objection to apply for a junior cadre and how was it accepted. I am appalled it is happening with an illustrious institution like Patna College, which has seen stalwarts donning the coveted post. It is a sad situation for higher education in the state,” he added.

NK Choudhary said that he was surprised it had happened when a former Patna University VC is the chairman of the commission. “The authorities must look into it,” he added.

When contacted, Anil Kumar, the principal designate for Patna College, said that he would be able to join only by July-end or August. “I am getting the papers ready at the Bipin Bihari College, Jhansi, where I have been working for the past 27 years and got promoted to the rank of professor,” he said.

On the reason behind applying both for a junior cadre post and principal cadre simultaneously, he said that he was not aware of senior rank persons not eligible for applying for assistant professor post.

“I applied after no-objection from my institution, but I did not join as assistant professor as I was hopeful of getting the principal’s post. I applied for assistant professor also as the retirement age in Bihar is higher,” he added.

Commission chairman Girish Choudhary said that the person got appointed as assistant professor and his teaching experience in a private college in UP was counted for due weightage, as per norms, as he fulfilled other criteria required.

“However, he seems to have got his experience in a private college in UP counted for the post of principal, as he had got promotion to the rank of associate professor and also professor there. In Bihar, private college teachers don’t get promotion,” he added.,” he added.

Bipin Bihari College, Jhasi, is a private science stream college affiliated to Bundelkhand University.

The chairman further clarified he had also come across an instance in Muzaffarpur, where a person got recommended for the post of principal , while he was earlier a guest teacher only.

Another talking point is the appointments of principals is that of a male principal in a women’s college. “Once it had happened in 2009 also, but the principal of Magadh Mahila College had to be shifted within a few days. The same thing will happen again sooner or later,” said another senior teacher at Magadh Mahila College.