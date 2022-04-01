Ban on diesel-run autos, buses in Patna, suburbs kicks in
Commuters in Bihar’s capital Patna faced a harrowing time on Friday when the ban on diesel-run auto-rickshaws and buses in the city came into effect, forcing out 12,000 auto-rickshaws and more than 200 public transport buses off the road.
The decision to ban these diesel vehicles in Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) area and in the neighbouring semi-urban spaces of Danapur, Khagaul and Phulwarisharif was taken by the transport department in 2019 in a bid to check rising air pollution, but the same could not be made effective at that time due to Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown.
“The decision to ban diesel-run autos in state capital has already been extended twice. This time, we want it to be implemented,” transport secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said.
Rajkumar Jha, general secretary, All India Road Transport Federation, Bihar, said thousands of auto-rickshaw owners have lost their source of livelihood because of the ban. “Though the auto-rickshaw owners were asked to replace diesel engines with CNG (compressed natural gas) kits, many failed to do so because of some reasons, “ he said.
Jha said CNG kit is costly. “It comes for more than ₹75,000. Many auto-rickshaw owners are in no position to afford it. We all know that the market has reopened after a long gap of Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown and people are still recovering from the debts and loans they had taken during the period of lockdown,” he said.
Naveen Mishra, a member of the transport federation, said though the government had offered financial support for CNG kits, many have not been able to get the amount. “The queue for getting this financial support is long and many will have to wait for another six months,” he said.
“On Friday, when the ban got effective, many auto owners were fined heavily by the traffic police,” Mishra said.
Soren family feud out in open, CM’s sister-in-law meets Governor
The feud in the family of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo and former chief minister Shibu Soren spilled over into the open on Friday after Sita Soren, elder daughter-in-law of party supremo Shibu Soren, alleged that the original idea of Jharkhand formation was being defeated as the Hemant Soren government has failed to curb “loot of land” and that the corrupt officers are being shielded.
Assessing dues claim by J’khand govt: Coal PSU
The Central Coalfields Limited, a Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India, on Friday said it's assessing outstanding dues it owes to the Jharkhand government, which had recently warned of stopping coal supply if its dues were not cleared. Talking to reporters at the CCL headquarters here, its chairman-cum-managing director P M Prasad said district committees were formed under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners (DCs) to make the assessment.
Six members of inter-state looters’ gang arrested in Varanasi
Six members, including the kingpin of an inter-state looters gang, that looted ₹8 lakh from a grocery trader in broad daylight in Kabirchaura area of Varanasi on March 24, were arrested from Benia Bagh area on Friday, police said. The gang goes by the name of Irani Gang and has network in different states, said a police officer. After registering a case against unidentified miscreants at Chowk police station, Varanasi, police started investigation.
With no Covid restrictions, Lucknow temples decked up for Navratri rush
After a two-year gap, this Navratri is all set to be celebrated without any Covid-19 restrictions. Mahant Divya Giri of Mankameshwar Temple said, “This year, by the grace of God, temples will remain open for devotees.” Temples of Maa Kali in Chowk, Ghasiyari Mandi and Maa Chandrika Devi Temple in Bakshi Ka Talab are expecting a good crowd this year. This year Mata ki Chowkis, kirtans and jagrans would be also back.
Large number of tech education, pharmacy colleges shut down in last 2 years
In the last two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely impacted all fields including education. In the last two years, 396 technical education colleges under the aegis of the All India Council for Technical Education have been shut down due to less number of admissions. The condition is similar with respect to pharmacy and engineering colleges. This means that in the last two years, a total of 396 technical colleges have shut down in Maharashtra.
