Ban on diesel-run autos, buses in Patna, suburbs kicks in

Commuters in Bihar’s capital Patna faced a harrowing time on Friday when the ban on diesel-run auto-rickshaws and buses in the city came into effect, forcing out 12,000 auto-rickshaws and more than 200 public transport buses off the road.
The ban which came into effect from April 1 has forced 12,000 autos and more than 200 public buses off the road. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 09:55 PM IST
ByReena Sopam, Patna

The decision to ban these diesel vehicles in Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) area and in the neighbouring semi-urban spaces of Danapur, Khagaul and Phulwarisharif was taken by the transport department in 2019 in a bid to check rising air pollution, but the same could not be made effective at that time due to Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

“The decision to ban diesel-run autos in state capital has already been extended twice. This time, we want it to be implemented,” transport secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said.

Rajkumar Jha, general secretary, All India Road Transport Federation, Bihar, said thousands of auto-rickshaw owners have lost their source of livelihood because of the ban. “Though the auto-rickshaw owners were asked to replace diesel engines with CNG (compressed natural gas) kits, many failed to do so because of some reasons, “ he said.

Jha said CNG kit is costly. “It comes for more than 75,000. Many auto-rickshaw owners are in no position to afford it. We all know that the market has reopened after a long gap of Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown and people are still recovering from the debts and loans they had taken during the period of lockdown,” he said.

Naveen Mishra, a member of the transport federation, said though the government had offered financial support for CNG kits, many have not been able to get the amount. “The queue for getting this financial support is long and many will have to wait for another six months,” he said.

“On Friday, when the ban got effective, many auto owners were fined heavily by the traffic police,” Mishra said.

