Bharat Bandh: Farmers largely absent, oppn parties hit streets in Bihar

Normal life came to a standstill in Bihar on Tuesday, as roads wore a deserted look in several parts due to Bharat Bandh called by opposition parties and many organizations to mark the first anniversary of three controversial farm laws. However, no farmers were seen taking part in the bandh.

Besides, as many as 125 political leaders and workers were detained from Patna, Nalanda and Jamui for disrupting law and order, additional director general (headquarters) J S Gangwar said. He, however, asserted that the bandh was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at borders of the national capital for the past 10 months, demanding that the farm laws, enacted by the central government in September last year, be scrapped.

In Bihar, no major incident was reported during the bandh. Leaders and MLAs of opposition parties, including RJD, Left and Congress, came out on streets at many places and appealed to people to express solidarity with farmers.

Tyres were burnt on National Highways, state highways, GT Road and other key roads to prevent movement of vehicles. Supporters of RJD and Left parties fanned out to various parts of state, including capital city Patna, forcing shopkeepers to down shutters, and deflating tyres of vehicles plying on roads. Hundreds of party supporters--among whom children could also be seen--stormed private vehicles and bus stands carrying sticks and party flags, but they were chased away by police personnel.

Demonstrations were reported from Jehanabad, Darbhanga, Begusarai , Nawada, Saran, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Bhagalpur and Khagaria, where protestors forcibly stooped train movement, while protestors squatted on railway tracks. “Movement of trains resumed after the GRP removed protestors from tracks,” said Patna Rail superintendent of police Bikash Burman.

However, most private schools in Patna, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gaya and other districts were closed, while normal business establishments, including eateries, functioned as usual.

In Patna, student organizations of Patna University blocked Ashok Rajpath, burnt tyres and raised slogans in support of the bandh. At the Patna junction roundabout, supporters of the Communist party were seen attacking buses.

In Bodh Gaya town, normal traffic was seen on the roads and markets remained open due to Pitra Paksha Mela.

A large number of police personnel were deployed across the state to prevent any untoward incident. Despite this, protesters on major routes, including the Mahatma Gandhi Setu connecting North Bihar and the state capital, affected vehicular traffic leading to long queues of vehicles due to blockade by RJD supporters led by MLA Mukesh Roushan. The RJD leaders demanded withdrawal of the three farm bills

Reports from Bhojpur

Supporters of Left parties led by MLA Sudama Prasad blocked Ara-Patna-Sasaram highways, held public meetings and raised anti-government slogans.

The bandh evoked mixed response in Purnia and Kosi divisions, consisting of eight districts.

Bandh supporters blocked NH-31 near RN Shaw roundabout in Purnia for two hours. Similarly, protesters blocked Katihar-Purnia road at Mirchairari in Katihar. In Araria, the protest witnessed almost no response. However, in Kishanganj, protesters blocked Kishanganj-Siliguri road for a few hours, affecting traffic movement.

In Saharsa, Madhepura and Supaul, RJD leaders and their supporters took out the march, shouting slogans against both the state and the Union government. They later accompanied bandh supporters and blocked roads at various places. However, the blockade was lifted within two hours as leaders left the protest due to scorching heat.

(With inputs from Prashant Ranjan, Aditya Nath Jha)