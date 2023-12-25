Bihar: 4 cops suspended after Nepali smuggler escapes from police custody

East Champaran superintendent of police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra on Monday suspended four police personnel, including two sub inspectors (SIs), after one of two Nepalis arrested with hashish escaped from police custody in the Bihar district. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A show cause notice has also been served to the station house officer (SHO), said officials.

The development came barely a few hours after two smugglers, Sudarshan Sah and Lalbabu Thakur of Parsa district of Nepal, were arrested with 7.46 kg of hashish near Harishankar Verma college under Ramgarhwa police station limits of East Champaran.

“While the two smugglers were being taken to Motihari to produce before a court, the duo managed to give a slip to the police at Sagauli. One of them was caught but the other (Sudarshan Sah) managed to escape,” the police said in an official statement.

Those suspended are sub inspectors Askam Ansari and Harekrishna Singh Yadav, along with constables Chandan Kumar and Shaligram Kumar.