close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: 6 injured in alleged attack by sand mafia; FIR lodged against 21 people

Bihar: 6 injured in alleged attack by sand mafia; FIR lodged against 21 people

ByAditya Nath Jha
Dec 08, 2023 02:35 PM IST

The incident took place at around 3 pm when a team led by the mining inspector reached the site after receiving a complaint about illegal sand lifting

At least six mining officials, including the mining inspector, were injured after some men involved in illegal sand mining allegedly attacked them in Bihar’s Kishanganj district on Thursday afternoon. Raids were being carried out to arrest the accused after the police lodged an FIR against 21 persons. The attackers have been identified.

Sand mining in Bihar. (File Photo)
Sand mining in Bihar. (File Photo)

The incident took place at around 3 pm when a team led by the mining inspector reached the site after receiving a complaint about illegal sand lifting. As soon the team reached, around 25 people attacked them with weapons. “They also pelted stones at the team and several team members, including me, got injured,” mining inspector Umashankar Singh said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The attackers escaped from the scene by the time the local police reached the spot. “We were brought to the Kishanganj district hospital for treatment,” Singh said.

Based on the written complaint of the mining inspector, the police lodged the FIR naming 21 persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Bihar minerals (Concession, Prevention of illegal mining transportation and storage Rules, 2019 and sections 21 and 04 of Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation (MMDR) Act, and 15 of Forest and Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The injured have been identified as Shambhu Paswan, Md Nasahad, Md Ismail, Bipin Kumar Yadav, Yogendra Prasad Singh (all constables), and the mining inspector.

The police also seized a sand-laden vehicle without a proper registration number and a motorcycle. “We have started carrying out raids to arrest the accused,” station house officer (SHO) Nisha Kant Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out