Bihar: 9 police officers suspended on charges of alleged extortion in Purnea

Nine police officers, including two sub-inspectors (SI) and two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), were suspended on the charge of alleged extortion from the fish trader in Bihar’s Purnea on Friday evening. (Representative Photo)

The action was taken based on the report of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (traffic) Kaushal Kishor Kamal, who allegedly caught the officers red-handed extorting from a fish trader on NH-31 during his surprise inspection on Thursday night.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The press release issued from the office of Purnea superintendent of police (SP) Aamir Jawaid on Friday evening said that nine police officials were found involved in extortion from traders, and they have been suspended with immediate effect.

Those who have been placed under suspension include two SIs – Dinesh Chandra Mishra, posted at Sadar police station and Jitendra Yadav, posted at Baisi police station, the release said.

Two ASIs are Birendra Kumar Singh and Dinesh Yadav, both posted at Baisi police station.

Besides, five constables – Suraj Kumar, Babloo Kumar, Nitish Kumar (All three of Baisi police station), Sujeet Kumar of Dagarua police station, and Umesh Prasad Singh of Sadar police station have been suspended.

SP Jawaid said such activities have brought disgrace to the police and such acts would not be tolerated. He said he had received complaints a few days ago, and based on those complaints, he had asked the DSP to probe the matter. The SP said that departmental proceedings would also be initiated against the suspended officers.