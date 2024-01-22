Bihar adds 1.2 million voters in electoral roll released by state election body

Bihar’s State Election Commission on Monday released the final electoral list for the 245 assembly constituencies for 2024 taking the total number of qualified voters to 7,64,33,329, which is up by 12,09,347 as compared to the list published last year. The age-group of 20-29 has seen the maximum growth with addition of 1,60,61,649 new voters this year. (Representative file photo)

According to the press release issued by the department, the increase in voter list was mainly attributed to the addition of new electors in the age group of 19-29 years, while all other age-group segments saw a decline.

The age-group of 20-29 has seen the maximum growth with addition of 1,60,61,649 new voters this year.

The maximum decline of voters has been witnessed in the age-group of 70-79 years, which is 2,25,554 with respect to last year.

The number of third gender voters has also come down to 2,290, which is 16 less than last year’s figure.

The service voters’ segment has seen a marginal increment to 1,67,469 which is up by 472 as compared to last year’s strength.

The sex ratio of electorate also saw nominal improvement as there are 909 women voters against each 1000 male voters in comparison to 907 listed last year.

Of the total electors, 4,00,29,136 are male (against 3,94,50,370 in 2023) and 3,64,01,903 female voters (against 3,57,71,306 counted in 2023).

The number of women voters has increased by 6,30,597 and male voters by 5,78,766 this year.

In the special summary revision carried out at the district-level, a total of 28,95,191 new electors have been added to the list, while names of 16,85,844 have been deleted from the voters’ list due to various reasons including deaths and duplicity.

A senior officer of the state election office said that the special summary revision of the electoral roll began on October 28 last year and claims of addition of fresh names were entertained till January 1 this year.