close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / Bihar adds 1.2 million voters in electoral roll released by state election body

Bihar adds 1.2 million voters in electoral roll released by state election body

BySubhash Pathak
Jan 22, 2024 04:52 PM IST

The increase in voter list was mainly attributed to the addition of new electors in the age group of 19-29 years, while all other age-group segments saw a decline

Bihar’s State Election Commission on Monday released the final electoral list for the 245 assembly constituencies for 2024 taking the total number of qualified voters to 7,64,33,329, which is up by 12,09,347 as compared to the list published last year.

The age-group of 20-29 has seen the maximum growth with addition of 1,60,61,649 new voters this year. (Representative file photo)
The age-group of 20-29 has seen the maximum growth with addition of 1,60,61,649 new voters this year. (Representative file photo)

According to the press release issued by the department, the increase in voter list was mainly attributed to the addition of new electors in the age group of 19-29 years, while all other age-group segments saw a decline.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The age-group of 20-29 has seen the maximum growth with addition of 1,60,61,649 new voters this year.

The maximum decline of voters has been witnessed in the age-group of 70-79 years, which is 2,25,554 with respect to last year.

Also Read: ‘Need 10,000 crore every 15 years for One Nation, One Election’: EC to Centre

The number of third gender voters has also come down to 2,290, which is 16 less than last year’s figure.

The service voters’ segment has seen a marginal increment to 1,67,469 which is up by 472 as compared to last year’s strength.

The sex ratio of electorate also saw nominal improvement as there are 909 women voters against each 1000 male voters in comparison to 907 listed last year.

Of the total electors, 4,00,29,136 are male (against 3,94,50,370 in 2023) and 3,64,01,903 female voters (against 3,57,71,306 counted in 2023).

The number of women voters has increased by 6,30,597 and male voters by 5,78,766 this year.

In the special summary revision carried out at the district-level, a total of 28,95,191 new electors have been added to the list, while names of 16,85,844 have been deleted from the voters’ list due to various reasons including deaths and duplicity.

A senior officer of the state election office said that the special summary revision of the electoral roll began on October 28 last year and claims of addition of fresh names were entertained till January 1 this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On