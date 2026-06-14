Bihar AG PK Shahi resigns, successor may be named today
Bihar's Advocate General PK Shahi resigned, effective Monday, following convention. His successor, experienced in both Supreme Court and Patna High Court, will be notified soon.
Bihar’s Advocate General PK Shahi tendered his resignation from the post on Sunday. It will be effective from Monday and the notification for his replacement is likely to be issued the same day (today).
The new AG is likely to take charge on July 18-19.
“The name has been finalised, but the notification will be issued on Monday. Shahi’s successor will be a seasoned person with experience of working in both the Supreme Court and the Patna High Court,” said an official familiar with the matter.
Confirming the development, Shahi said he tendered his resignation in keeping with the established convention when a new government is installed. He has had a long tenure as the AG. He started off as the AG of the Nitish government on November 25, 2005 and continued till November 25, 2010.
After that he became a minister in the Nitish cabinet. His second term as AG began on January 16, 2023 and would end on June 15, 2026. During his second stint, he continued despite the change of alliance partners in the government, as Nitish Kumar remained the head.
The Advocate General serves as the state’s principal legal advisor and holds office under the aegis of the Governor. He is appointed on the advice of the government.
Conventionally, the AG steps down to give the new CM the freedom to appoint a legal officer who aligns with the new administration’s policies. Their positions are considered co-terminus with the serving government.
Asked about his successor, Shahi said he had no idea. “Whoever the government wants will be there. I sent my resignation today in accordance with the constitutional convention,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArun Kumar
Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.
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