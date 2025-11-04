Bihar: ASI accused of pushing labourer off building roof in Samastipur; probe on

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Bihar Police has been accused of assaulting and pushing a labourer off the roof of a three-storeyed teacher’s training college in Samastipur on Monday evening, triggering violent protests and vandalism on the campus. Representational image.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Primary Training Education College (PTEC) at Rampur Jalalpur under Dalsinghsarai police station limits where 27-year-old labourer Manish Kumar was allegedly beaten and thrown off the roof of the hostel building by the ASI. The incident took place under Ujiarpur assembly constituency where the ASI was part of the police party on election duty, sources said.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the ASI, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, had an argument with the labourer near the college campus. The altercation turned violent when the ASI allegedly dragged Kumar into the college hostel premises, where he was beaten with a stick and the butt of a pistol. During the assault, Kumar allegedly lost a tooth as well.

He sustained critical injuries from the fall and was rushed to the sub-divisional hospital in Dalsinghsarai.

The incident sparked outrage among local residents, who gathered in large numbers at the college gate and went on a rampage in protest.

DSP Vivek Kumar Sharma and SHO Mohd Irshad Alam reached the spot with additional police personnel to control the situation. “A probe has been initiated, and strict action will be taken against the guilty,” the DSP said.

When asked, the DSP said the cop is yet to be identified. “We have received a complaint against an unnamed person. We will soon release a statement.”