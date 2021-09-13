Bihar bank manager arrested for allegedly raping daughter

Bihar’s Muzaffarpur police on Monday arrested a bank manager on the charge of repeatedly raping his 13-year-old daughter for the last three years, officials said.

Confirming this, Samdedna Snehi, station house officer (SHO), woman’s police station at Muzaffarpur, said the bank manager has been taken into custody. “Other legal formalities, including his production before the court, are being made,” said Snehi.

The development came after a team of Muzaffarpur police took the manager into custody from his rented house at Raghunathpur in East Champaran after the women police station in Muzaffarpur registered a case on the basis of the alleged rape survivor’s statement on Sunday.

On his part, the 51-year-old manager told police that he was being falsely implicated in the case by his daughter and her mother. “They have been threatening me of dire consequences for long,” a police officer quoted the bank manager as saying.

Quoting the FIR (case no 72/21) lodged with women’s police station at Muzaffarpur, Samdedna Snehi said the girl, a resident of Muzaffarpur district, in her complaint, accused her father of raping her 10 to 12 times since August 2018. The bank manager had a strained relationship with his wife after he broke his relationship with her and was staying with a Nepali woman for the past year, said the SHO.

“The medical examination of the girl has been done and the report is awaited,” said Snehi.

Police have booked the manager under sections 376 (rape), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.