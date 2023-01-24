Bihar: BJP legislator booked for ransacking college

BETTIAH: A case of theft has been lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Rashmi Verma and 25 to 30 others for allegedly ransacking and walking away with important documents after breaking the lock of an academic institution at Narkatiaganj in Bihar’s West Champaran district, police said on Tuesday.

Bettiah’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Upendra Nath Verma said that a case has been lodged following a complaint from the principal of Janki Sanskrit Upshastri Mahavidhalay. “We are looking into the matter,” the SP said.

Shitanshu Kumar, principal of Janki Sanskrit Upshastri Mahavidhalay said the incident occurred on January 17 when he was on leave.

“Rashmi Verma (Narkatiaganj MLA) and one Abhaykant Tiwari along with her supporters, numbering between 25 and 30, stormed into the institution. Seeing this, Vivek Pathak, a teacher who was in charge escaped. Later, the legislator and her men broke open the locks of eight rooms, including the office and principal’s chamber, and walked away with the documents,” the principal said.

The principal said that Verma, who is also the president of the governing body of Janki Sanskrit Upshastri Mahavidhalay, was pressuring him to flout rules to expedite works.

When contacted, Verma refuted the allegations.

“It’s all politically motivated,” the BJP legislator said.