Bihar BJP MLA gets death threat over phone, lodges complaint to police

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhubani’s Bisfi legislative assembly constituency, Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul has said that he received death threats from an anonymous person over phone on Thursday night and lodged a police complaint at the Secretariat police station in Patna on Friday.

“I was coming from Bisfi to Patna on Thursday night. When I reached near Muzaffarpur around 10.38pm, a caller threatened to kill me on phone using foul language,” the BJP MLA said adding that the matter should be investigated and action should be taken against those who are guilty. He also said that he is going to complain to the Speaker of the state assembly in this regard.

When contacted, the SHO of Secretariat PS, C P Gupta confirmed that he had received a complaint from the MLA about the threat call. However, because the issue was related to Madhubani, the complaint will be forwarded to the Madhubani police for investigation, he added.

Thakur said: “I spoke against Jihadis and traitors. Maybe that’s why the threat has been issued to me”.

Recently, in the wake of violence during the protests by job aspirants against the Centré’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme, Thakur had said that those who were creating ruckus were anti-nationals and jihadis. Thakur had once grabbed headlines for his statement that the voting rights of minorities should be abolished in the country.

Hari Bhushan Thakur is among the 10 BJP leaders in Bihar, who were given ‘Y’ category security cover amidst the recent violence against the Army’s new recruitment policy.