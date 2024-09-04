 Bihar: BJP MP from Araria gets extortion call, death threat from Nepal; probe on - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bihar: BJP MP from Araria gets extortion call, death threat from Nepal; probe on

ByAditya Nath Jha
Sep 04, 2024 02:09 PM IST

The MP in his complaint letter to the police claimed that he has been “targetted by Dinesh Rathore and his gang” on several occasions.

BJP MP from Bihar’s Araria, Pradeep Kumar Singh, has received extortion and death threat messages on his mobile phone, the police said, adding that the extortionist from neighbouring Nepal, which shares borders with the district, sent the messages after the leader did not respond to calls.

Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh. (Photo from X)
Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh. (Photo from X)

In the complaint filed with Araria police, the MP said, “The person called me twice on my mobile number on August 27, but I couldn’t receive the calls. He then sent a message on my number, asking for the release of Dinesh Rathore, a gangster lodged in Araria jail. Besides, he also demanded an extortion amount of 10 lakh... I saw the message only on September 1.”

In the message, the caller who identified himself as ‘Binod Rathore’, said, “This is my last warning. Ensure the release of my brother Dinesh Rathore who is lodged in jail and give 10 lakh to my brother at the jail gate. If you don’t do so, you will be eliminated by bomb, bullet and grenade anywhere in Araria.”



“The police will seek help from the security agencies of Nepal to nab the accused. Most hardcore criminals take shelter in Nepal after committing crimes here and it is never easy for the police to rein in such criminals,” a police officer told HT.

Top police officers, including Araria superintendent of police Amit Ranjan, sub divisional police officer Ram Pukar Singh and the station house officer are tightlipped about the matter.

