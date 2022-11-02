Bihar bypoll results will trigger tiff within ‘mahagathbandhan’: Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday predicted a major wrangling within the Bihar ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) after the bye-elections to two assembly seats, while claiming that Janata Dal (United)’s credibility has touched ‘a new low’ after chief minister Nitish Kumar’s political experiments in the quest of power.

Addressing a news conference in Lauriya, about 26 km north of Bettiah, the headquarters of West Champaran district, after his over 275 km ‘Jan Suraaj padayatra’, Kishor raised doubt over Kumar’s continuation in the grand alliance for long.

“...How long Nitishji will continue in the mahagathbandhan is best known to him only. He has made 10 experiments in the past six years alone. By all account, his entry in the grand alliance is guided by political compulsion and one is in illusion if his entry in mahagathbandhan is thought to be a constructive force against the BJP. Up-chunavo ka result aane dijiye, uss din se sarfutawal shuru ho jayega (Internal squabbles will start. Let the bypoll results come out),” Kishor said.

He was expelled from Nitish Kumar’s party in 2020, where he briefly served as its national vice-president.

Kishor said the Bihar chief minister has not closed his channels with the BJP even after snapping ties with NDA in the state.

“We don’t need any more proof other than the fact that Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh is a JD(U) MP. Neither has he resigned from the post, nor has the party asked him to vacate the post...the BJP has also not removed him. JD(U) is technically...a part of NDA at the Centre and Nitishji has kept his channel open through Harivansh ji,” Kishor said.

Continuing his attack on JD(U), Kishor said that there are only two pillars of power in Bihar – Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Bhartiya Janata Party.

“Nitishji is the chief minister as his priority is the same. A party that has been switching from one camp to the other cannot have a rosy future. JD(U)’s credibility has hit an all-time low,” the political strategist and activist, who has the reputation of ensuring the victory of 10 political parties between 2011 and 2021 including PM Modi’s 2014 campaign, said.