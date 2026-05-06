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    Bihar Cabinet approves ₹4,717 crore loan from World Bank for strengthening urban centres

    Bihar Cabinet approves 4,717 crore loan from World Bank for strengthening urban centres

    Published on: May 06, 2026 9:15 PM IST
    PTI
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    Patna, The Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday approved the decision to take 4,717 crore loan from the World Bank to strengthen selected urban centres and develop integrated urban economic zones in the state, an official said.

    Bihar Cabinet approves ₹4,717 crore loan from World Bank for strengthening urban centres
    Bihar Cabinet approves ₹4,717 crore loan from World Bank for strengthening urban centres

    This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Additional Chief Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat department, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said.

    "The decision to take 4,717 crore loan from the World Bank will ensure organised growth, rapid urbanisation, and sustainable climate-sensitive development, ultimately leading to long-term urban development," he said.

    The state cabinet also decided to transfer 1.85 acres of Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority land free of cost to the Airports Authority of India, which could then be used for the development of the Patna airport, he added.

    Under the PM-eBus Sewa, the cabinet approved an increase in cash gap subsidy from 203.2 crore to 517.16 crore on an annual basis for the operation of 400 electric AC buses over the next 12 years.

    The cabinet also approved 15,967 crore for the maintenance of 19,305 km of roads, which will entail the use of AI and Machine Learning for the purpose, he added.

    The Bihar cabinet also decided to rename the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sitamarhi to Maa Sita Government Medical College and Hospital.

    According to a statement issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Department, the Bihar government approved three major erosion control projects along the Ganga river at an estimated cost of 174.63 crore.

    The projects will be operational in the Buxar district, between Ballia Tola to Sabalpur, and in the Ganniyari village.

    The government approved the transfer of about 15 acre land to the Central government for the construction of Kendriya Vidyalaya buildings in three locations in Arwal and Sheikhpura districts at a token amount of 1 for 30 years, subject to lease renewal, the statement added.

    The state government extended the agreement between the Department of Science, Technology, and Technical Education and BIT Mesra for its Patna extension centre until December 16, 2030.

    The cabinet also approved the extension of the Seventh State Finance Commission till September 30 this year, which was originally till March 31.

    The duration of the Bihar Industrial Promotion Policy 2025 has been extended until September 30.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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    News/Cities/Patna News/Bihar Cabinet Approves ₹4,717 Crore Loan From World Bank For Strengthening Urban Centres
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