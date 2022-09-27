Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar cabinet clears over 7000 posts, stipend for paramedics

Bihar cabinet clears over 7000 posts, stipend for paramedics

patna news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 09:21 PM IST

This was among the 16 proposals discussed and approved at the meeting, additional chief secretary (cabinet) S Sidharth told reporters after the meeting.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
BySubhash Pathak, Patna

The Bihar cabinet, at a meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, approved creation of as many as 7,595 posts in the revenue and land reforms department for appointment of suitable candidates, a senior official said.

This was among the 16 proposals discussed and approved at the meeting, additional chief secretary (cabinet) S Sidharth told reporters after the meeting.

He said the additional posts in the revenue and land reforms department were created to achieve the objective of the ongoing special survey and settlement drive in the state.

As many as 259 posts of assistant settlement officers of the special survey, 518 posts of survey kanungo, 6,300 posts of amin and 518 posts of survey clerks have been created. “All these posts will be on contract basis. Along with this, the cabinet also cleared creation of 27 posts of different categories in the art and culture department.

The cabinet, in its last few meetings, has cleared about 8,000 vacancies in different categories in the health department.

On Tuesday, the cabinet approved the health department’s proposal to offer a monthly stipend of 1500 to students of paramedics, paradental, nursing and pharmacy educational institutions. As per the existing arrangement, only medical students are being granted scholarships.

On the proposal of the department of parliamentary affairs, the cabinet has also amended rule 15 of the salary, allowances and pension of members of the Bihar Legislature Rules, 2006. After the amendment, the MLAs and MLCs will get 2,500 units of electricity free of cost every month.

The cabinet has approved the reservoir fisheries policy 2022 for the state, which will allow use of 37 reservoirs spread over 26,000 hectares for fish cultivation.

Additional posts are being created in line with the state government’s promise to provide jobs to 20 lakh youths.

    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

