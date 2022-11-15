Bihar Cabinet grants 3-month extension for caste-based census

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday granted a three-month extension to general administrative department (GAD) to submit a detailed report about the caste-based census being carried out in the state.

In June, GAD was asked to complete the caste-based census by February next year. “However, due to the hectic engagement of officials in the examinations for matriculations, intermediate and revision of electoral rolls across the state, the government decided to extend the deadline till May,” additional chief secretary, Cabinet, S Siddharth said after the meeting.

The Cabinet, chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, approved 13 proposals of different departments after discussion with ministers.

In another important decision, the Cabinet approved the mines and geology department’s demand for release of ₹5 crore from the Bihar contingency fund for purchase of high-speed motor boats, chains and other equipment for crackdown on illegal sand mining. The state has been losing heavily on illegal mining in rivers for sand, which often led to inter-gang rivalry in the riverine belts.

The Cabinet also approved the release of matching share of the grant worth ₹2,620 crore allotted to the state urban development and housing department (UHDH) for development activities of urban local bodies by the Union urban and housing ministry. Accordingly, the department’s plan to set up the state-level high power steering committee and state-level technical committee for execution of schemes for all cities have been approved.

