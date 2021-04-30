Bihar chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh dies while undergoing Covid-19 treatment

Bihar chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh passed away at a hospital in Patna on Friday. He was undergoing treatment for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the hospital.

Singh was appointed as the chief secretary of Bihar on February 28, 2021, days after Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar won the assembly elections in the state. He was a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and had replaced senior IAS officer Deepak Kumar.

Social welfare minister Madan Sahni, additional chief secretary home Chaitanya Prasad and principal secretary finance S Siddarth are among the long list of leaders infected with the virus in Bihar.

The state currently has 1,00,822 active cases of coronavirus and 2,480 people have died due to the disease so far, according to the state health bulletin.

Meanwhile, India on Friday recorded 386,452 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 3498 new deaths, according to the Union health ministry dashboard. With this, the total infection tally reached 1,87,62,976 and the death toll was pushed to 2,08,330.



