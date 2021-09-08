Bihar child rights panel wants schools to allow online classes too

Bihar State Child Rights Protection Commission has recommended that online classes for students should also be available in all the schools in the state, saying parents and guardians cannot be forced to send their children to the schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of its phased unlock plan, Bihar has allowed schools to resume offline classes since August 16.

In a letter to the education department here on Wednesday, the Commission said public and private schools should be directed to arrange online classes too along with the offline classes.

Every public and private school should conduct all examinations online till December 2021 to ensure that every student is able to participate, the panel has recommended.

“Though schools have been asked to follow strictly the Covid guidelines and keep things sanitized and maintain social distancing, parents and guardians are still not sure whether the child would be safe in schools,” Pramila Kumari, chairperson, State Child Rights Protection Commission, said.

She said several parents had approached the Commission to express their fears and made written representations to ask schools to allow online classes.

DK Singh, chairman, Bihar Public School and Children Welfare Association, said most of the schools have stopped online classes as offline classes got started from August 16. “All other institutions and public places too have reopened. But some parents are still in fear of Covid infections,” he said.