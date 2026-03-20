Gayaji/ Aurangabad, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched development projects worth around ₹1,422 crore in Gayaji and Aurangabad districts during his 'Samridhi Yatra'. Bihar CM launches projects, schemes worth ₹1,422 crore in Gayaji, Aurangabad districts

He also reviewed ongoing schemes and projects in both districts, according to an official statement.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office, "Kumar launched 673 development schemes worth ₹744 crore in Gayaji district. These include the inauguration of 553 schemes costing ₹367 crore and foundation stones for 140 schemes worth ₹377 crore."

Kumar also reviewed development works in the district, including construction of bridges over Badki and Majhiawan rivers in Bankey Bazar block, block-cum-zonal office and residential buildings, the Bada Bandh check dam irrigation project, widening and strengthening of the Imamganj-Pakri road via Kothi and Salaiya, etc.

He handed over a symbolic cheque of ₹609 crore to 13,334 women associated with Jeevika self-help groups.

Later, in Aurangabad, he launched 262 projects worth around ₹678 crore, including the inauguration of 142 projects costing ₹123 crore and foundation laying for 120 projects worth ₹555 crore.

The CM visited ward No. 3 of Barun Nagar Panchayat in the district, where he inspected the progress of drinking water supply projects aimed at providing potable water to Aurangabad , Dehri, and Sasaram towns.

He reviewed the construction of various projects, including a ring road in Deo Nagar panchayat, construction of Vishnupur canal, development of a trauma centre, riverfront development along the Adri river in Aurangabad town, construction of a sports complex and stadium in the district, etc.

Others present on the occasion included Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, district in-charge minister Santosh Kumar Suman, MLAs and senior officials, including the district magistrate and SP.

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