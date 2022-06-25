Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar CM inaugurates three key road projects, including Ganga Path
Bihar CM inaugurates three key road projects, including Ganga Path

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated three important road infrastructure projects to help people avoid congested routes to reach Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said the state government is committed to bringing about significant improvement in road accessibility.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said the state government is committed to bringing about significant improvement in road accessibility.
Updated on Jun 25, 2022 01:20 PM IST
BySubhash Pathak

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated three important road infrastructure projects, including part of Ganga Path, to help people avoid congested routes to reach Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Atal Path Phase-2, which connects vehicular traffic of R-block-Digha Atal Path with JP Setu on river Ganga and Ganga Path, and long-awaited Mithapur leg of Mithapur railway over bridge were also opened for vehicular traffic.

The 7.40km-long Digha-PMCH stretch of the four-lane 20.50km Ganga Path project was set open for traffic. With this, people from North Bihar and southern Patna can travel to PMCH via JP Setu, Atal Path and AIIMS Digha elevated road from the intersection in Digha. The four-lane Ganga Driveway also has an exit to Ashok Rajpath near AN Sinha Institute at 5.6km from the starting point.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on the occasion said that the state government was committed to bringing about significant improvement in road accessibility in every part of the state.

Road construction minister (RCD) minister, Nitin Nabin said that many other projects of road infrastructure are under construction and they will transform the experience of travel under the double-engine regime. Additional chief secretary, RDC, Pratyay Amrit welcomed the guests at the programmes, which were held separately.

The chief minister also unveiled 1.30km link of Atal Path project under Phase-2 near Digha to connect it with JP Setu and Ganga Driveway. It cost nearly 70crore to the state exchequer. Earlier, Atal Path, which starts at R-Block round-about near Patna junction, went up to Digha on the stretch which was earlier occupied by Patna-Digha railway line.

Kumar also opened Mithapur leg of Mithapur ROB, which connects with Budh Marg, Karbigahia, Veerchand Patel Path and the state legislature via elevated roads. Another leg of Mithapur RoB, terminating near the old Bus stand is almost ready for vehicular traffic, while construction of its link with Chiraiyatand is also underway. The Mithapur leg of RoB, which connects with Mithapur, Yarpur and Gardanibagh stretch of road, has been built at the cost of 23 crore.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Saturday, June 25, 2022
