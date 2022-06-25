Bihar CM inaugurates three key road projects, including Ganga Path
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated three important road infrastructure projects, including part of Ganga Path, to help people avoid congested routes to reach Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).
Atal Path Phase-2, which connects vehicular traffic of R-block-Digha Atal Path with JP Setu on river Ganga and Ganga Path, and long-awaited Mithapur leg of Mithapur railway over bridge were also opened for vehicular traffic.
The 7.40km-long Digha-PMCH stretch of the four-lane 20.50km Ganga Path project was set open for traffic. With this, people from North Bihar and southern Patna can travel to PMCH via JP Setu, Atal Path and AIIMS Digha elevated road from the intersection in Digha. The four-lane Ganga Driveway also has an exit to Ashok Rajpath near AN Sinha Institute at 5.6km from the starting point.
Chief minister Nitish Kumar on the occasion said that the state government was committed to bringing about significant improvement in road accessibility in every part of the state.
Road construction minister (RCD) minister, Nitin Nabin said that many other projects of road infrastructure are under construction and they will transform the experience of travel under the double-engine regime. Additional chief secretary, RDC, Pratyay Amrit welcomed the guests at the programmes, which were held separately.
The chief minister also unveiled 1.30km link of Atal Path project under Phase-2 near Digha to connect it with JP Setu and Ganga Driveway. It cost nearly ₹70crore to the state exchequer. Earlier, Atal Path, which starts at R-Block round-about near Patna junction, went up to Digha on the stretch which was earlier occupied by Patna-Digha railway line.
Kumar also opened Mithapur leg of Mithapur ROB, which connects with Budh Marg, Karbigahia, Veerchand Patel Path and the state legislature via elevated roads. Another leg of Mithapur RoB, terminating near the old Bus stand is almost ready for vehicular traffic, while construction of its link with Chiraiyatand is also underway. The Mithapur leg of RoB, which connects with Mithapur, Yarpur and Gardanibagh stretch of road, has been built at the cost of ₹23 crore.
Karnataka HC reserves judgement on Mangaluru's Malali mosque dispute
The Karnataka high court on Friday reserved judgement on a suit pending before a Mangaluru court, which had sought a survey of the Malali mosque on the outskirts of the city after a Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered underneath it during April renovation works, PTI reported. The single-judge bench of Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum had issued notice to mosque authorities and adjourned the hearing to June 17.
Punjab in debt trap, AAP govt inherited liability of ₹24,351.29 crore: White paper
Two days ahead of presenting Cheema's first budget, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday presented a white paper on the state of finances, saying that Punjab is in an economic morass and debt trap. Also read: Punjab Budget 2022-23: 5 key challenges facing FM Harpal Cheema “The current date indicators of the state are probably the worst in the country, pushing it deeper into a debt trap,” Cheema said.
Bengaluru daily new Covid cases dip to 776, hospitalisations go up
Bengaluru recorded 776 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday - lower than yesterday's 820 - and 665 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 4,929. 10,851 people were vaccinated in Bengaluru on Friday, less than half the 23,758 vaccines administered the day before. Of these 10,851, 965 were first doses, 5,496 second doses and 4,390 were the precaution or booster doses.
IKEA to shift purchasing office from Gurugram to Bengaluru
After vowing ₹3,000 crore of investment in Karnataka and opening India's largest store in Bengaluru's Nagasandra, Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has now decided to shift its purchasing office from Gurugram to Bengaluru, starting May 1, 2023, news agency PTI reported. IKEA, while speaking about its brand new store in the Karnataka capital, said it aims to source around 50 per cent of its products locally.
Govt may challenge HC order scrapping ration delivery plan
The Delhi government may challenge a decision by the Delhi high court to scrap the contentious doorstep delivery of ration scheme, which was aimed at providing specific food articles to the homes of Public Distribution System beneficiaries. There are around 1.7 million ration card holders in the national capital who currently go to fair price shops to get the food articles they are entitled to.
