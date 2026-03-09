Bihar Cong chief accuses BJP of placing Nitish Kumar under ‘digital arrest’

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Ram on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the saffron party has effectively placed chief minister Nitish Kumar under “digital arrest” as part of a long-standing strategy to sideline regional allies. The BJP’s history is clear: it brings allies along initially, only to eliminate them later, said Rajesh Ram. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference at the historic Sadaqat Ashram — the BPCC headquarters — Ram described the current JD(U)-BJP coalition in Bihar as a “mismatched alliance” that runs counter to the interests of the people. He suggested that recent developments surrounding Nitish Kumar, including his decision to contest for the Rajya Sabha and step back from the chief minister’s post, came as no surprise to the Congress.

“This is something we had anticipated earlier,” Ram said, adding that the government in the state has been formed through vote theft. “The BJP managed to get the mandate in a way that could help it get rid of Nitish Kumar. Now, they have put him under digital arrest.” He went on to lament that the leader who once fought battles aligned with socialist ideals has handed over that fight to the BJP and compromised with the RSS agenda.

Citing developments within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he alleged that Nitish Kumar is now fully controlled or restricted by the BJP through political pressure and digital-age influence, even though he (Kumar) is being sent to the Rajya Sabha. The way Kumar is being sidelined in the state politics has sparked the talks about BJP-led government being formed in the state for the first time.

Accusing the BJP of conspiring to dismantle its regional partners after allying with them, Ram cited examples from other states, including how the party allegedly supported Eknath Shinde to fracture the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, undermined the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab, split the Nationalist Congress Party by backing Sharad Pawar’s rivals, and gradually eroded the influence of Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal in Odisha.

“The BJP’s history is clear: it brings allies along initially, only to eliminate them later,” Ram asserted. “In Bihar, this mismatched coalition between the BJP and JD(U) serves no one’s interests except the BJP’s ambition to dominate,” said Ram fearing that Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu would be the BJP’s next target in similar fashion.