Bihar eases Covid-19 restrictions from June 23, offices to open with 100% staff

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown in place will be eased in the state from June 23 onward.

The decision was announced after the CM chaired a meeting with the crisis management group, ministers and senior officials. The new set of relaxations will remain effective till July 6.

“After reviewing the situation in the state, it has been decided that all government and private offices will now work with their full workforce from June 23. The shops will remain open till 7pm and parks will open from 6am till 12 noon. The duration of night curfew has been reduced further and it will now remain from 9pm till 5am,” said the CM.

Here is all you need to know about Bihar's Covid-19 lockdown:

-- All government and private offices will function with 100% strength from June 23 onward. During the previous phase of the lockdown, which was announced on June 16, offices were allowed to function till 5pm with 50% attendance.

-- Shops will be allowed to operate till 7pm. Earlier, shops were allowed to operate on alternate days till 6pm.-- Parks will be open from 6am to 12 noon.

-- The duration of night curfew has also been reduced. It will now be in place from 9pm to 5am.

-- Chaitanya Prasad, additional chief secretary (home), said that the state government has also allowed relaxations for marriage and funerals. “Now, 25 people will be allowed to attend marriages and funerals. Restaurants have also been allowed to provide take away services in addition to home delivery. However, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, clubs would continue to remain closed,” he said.

-- Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will continue to remain closed and a decision on their opening will be taken later, Prasad said.

Lockdown in Bihar was imposed on May 5 and extended four times to contain the spike in Covid-19 infections. The state currently has 3,189 active Covid-19 cases, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.