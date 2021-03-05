Bihar: Evaluation of intermediate exam papers begin

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started evaluation of intermediate exam copies from Friday across 130 evaluation centres in the state, and it will continue till March 17 . More than 13.84 lakh students appeared in the exams across 1,473 centres held from February 1 to 13.

The state education department held a video conference with all the district education officers in this regard on Thursday. The officials have been instructed for fair copy checking and centre superintendents have been directed to maintain tight security arrangements.

The board has also issued a direction to invoke CrPC Section 144 (prohibitory orders) within a radius of 200 meter of every evaluation centre, to prevent entrance of any unauthorised person.

BSEB officials said the copy evaluation work will be carried out in two shifts for subjects like English, Hindi, geography and mathematics, considering the large number of candidates who appeared in exams for these subjects.

“Evaluators will have to check around 75 to 100 copies per day. A supervisory team consisting one head examiner and 12 assistant examiners has been constituted at each evaluation centre. After copy evaluation, subject-wise marks will be uploaded digitally on the same day for speedy result processing,” said an official.

BSEB’s Matric examination’s copy evaluation will begin on March 12 and conclude on March 24. The board has scheduled re-examination on March 8 for social science for 8.46 lakh students, while 2,380 students will take the re-exam for English paper at Bangra High School, Umashankar High School and Anugraha Narayan Umashankar Singh Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Siwan district on March 9. Social science paper conducted in the first sitting on February 19 was cancelled due to paper leak in Jamui, while the English paper examination conducted on February 20 was postponed at three exam centres in Siwan due to unavoidable reasons.

Also Read: Mohankrishna Bohara wins Bihari Puraskar

PU to start first semester PG classes

Regular classes of postgraduate first semester students in all the departments of Patna University (PU) will commence on Friday with 50% strength amid Covid-19 safety protocols. PU has also notified that all pending admissions in its undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be completed latest by March 10.