IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar GA to boycott assembly if budget session is curtailed, says Tejashwi Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav accused the government of running away from dealing with burning issues, claiming that this was the reason why there was talk of the budget session being curtailed. (HT Photo)
Tejashwi Yadav accused the government of running away from dealing with burning issues, claiming that this was the reason why there was talk of the budget session being curtailed. (HT Photo)
patna news

Bihar GA to boycott assembly if budget session is curtailed, says Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav said the very fact that the House sat for only four days last year was an indicator of how the government is shying away from discussing core issues related to common people.
READ FULL STORY
By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:05 PM IST

Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday cautioned the government that any attempt to curtail the upcoming budget session would be opposed tooth and nail by the Rashtiya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance. He said that Grand Alliance leaders would boycott the assembly and gherao the residences of the chief minister and deputy chief minister.

Yadav accused the government of running away from dealing with burning issues, claiming that this was the reason why there was talk of the budget session being curtailed. The Leader of the Opposition said he had expressed his opposition to the idea of a truncated budget session during his interaction with Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Sunday.

Also Read: Umesh Kushwaha appointed as new Bihar chief of JDU

“I have advised Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha that an all-party meeting should be called to decide the schedule of the budget session. The government is keen that budget be called early and truncated to four days which is totally unacceptable to us. If the House is not convened for the budget session that lasts over one-and-a-half months, we will boycott the session and also gherao the chief minister’s and deputy chief minister’s residence,” he said at a press conference.

Earlier, he held a meeting with Grand Alliance leaders, including Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation state secretary Kunal and other allies. Yadav said the government’s argument that a vaccine for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) would be fully rolled out by March was only an assumption as no date had been fixed.

“Even if the vaccine is rolled out fully by March, what is wrong if the budget session goes on ? It would rather help because MLAs would be able to get feedback as how the vaccination drive is going on in the state and what are the shortcomings. The officers would be under pressure to implement the drive with more alertness,”he said.

Accusing the state government of doing little on the front of eradicating unemployment, implementation of state schemes and failing on the law and order front, Yadav said the very fact that the House sat for only four days last year was an indicator of how the government is shying away from discussing core issues related to common people. “In this new House, several MLAs are newcomers who have to learn about legislative business. If the House is truncated, how will they raise people’s issues and learn about legislative business? This is why we want the budget session to be conducted in a traditional manner,” he said.

Human chain to protest against farm laws

Slamming the Central government for failing to resolve the protests over the farm laws, Yadav said the Grand Alliance was in full support of the farmers and would form a human chain in solidarity with them on January 30 across the state.

“The farm laws are totally against the farmers and are an attempt to hand over the agriculture sector to private players. The Grand Alliance partners have decided to form a human chain on January 30 to show support to protesting farmers and withdrawal of the farm laws,” he said. He added the Central and state governments were totally insensitive towards the protesting farmers.

Yadav also said the agriculture sector in Bihar had suffered big damage due to the Nitish Kumar government’s decision in 2006 to scrap agriculture marketing boards. “In Bihar, the migration and unemployment of farm labourers have increased drastically over the last 14 years because of the scrapping of marketing boards. The farm sector has completely been ruined and farmers are now forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices,” he said.

On the reports of a rift between Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the RJD leader said the JD(U) is getting back what it had done to others. “JD(U) had betrayed us and now it is getting the same treatment,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tejashwi yadav rjd
app
Close
e-paper
Image for representation. (AFP)
Image for representation. (AFP)
patna news

Covid-19 vaccination centres in Bihar to have webcast facility

By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:08 AM IST
  • The arrangement has to be done for monitoring purpose at government session sites which are vaccination centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tejashwi Yadav accused the government of running away from dealing with burning issues, claiming that this was the reason why there was talk of the budget session being curtailed. (HT Photo)
Tejashwi Yadav accused the government of running away from dealing with burning issues, claiming that this was the reason why there was talk of the budget session being curtailed. (HT Photo)
patna news

Bihar GA to boycott assembly if budget session is curtailed, says Tejashwi Yadav

By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav said the very fact that the House sat for only four days last year was an indicator of how the government is shying away from discussing core issues related to common people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference at party office in Patna, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000051B)(PTI)
Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference at party office in Patna, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000051B)(PTI)
patna news

We will boycott assembly session if it is truncated: Tejashwi Yadav

PTI, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:48 PM IST
The RJD leader also took potshots at Nitish Kumar over his failure to come out "with even a small statement or a tweet" condoling the death of dozens of protesting farmers in the national capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) National President RCP Singh (R) greet newly elected party state President Umesh Kushwaha (C) during the second day of party state council meeting, in Patna.(PTI)
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) National President RCP Singh (R) greet newly elected party state President Umesh Kushwaha (C) during the second day of party state council meeting, in Patna.(PTI)
patna news

Umesh Kushwaha appointed as new Bihar chief of JDU

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:13 PM IST
After being appointed as Bihar JDU chief Kushwaha said, "I will try to successfully fulfill my duty which I have received as State President. We will follow the basic mantra of our party, 'Development of all with justice."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP, an ally of the JD(U), bagged 74 seats and the opposition RJD emerged as the single-largest party in the 243-member assembly with 75 seats.(HT Photo)
The BJP, an ally of the JD(U), bagged 74 seats and the opposition RJD emerged as the single-largest party in the 243-member assembly with 75 seats.(HT Photo)
patna news

Delay in deciding distribution of seats cost JD(U) in polls: Nitish Kumar

By Vijay Swaroop, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Nitish’s comments come against the backdrop of six JD(U) legislators joining the BJP in Arunachal in December, leaving the party with just one MLA in the 60-member state assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Data of more than 190,000 health workers - belonging to both government and private sectors - has been uploaded on the CoWIN portal, which was formed by the central government for monitoring the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.(Reuters file photo)
Data of more than 190,000 health workers - belonging to both government and private sectors - has been uploaded on the CoWIN portal, which was formed by the central government for monitoring the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.(Reuters file photo)
patna news

4.62 lakh healthcare professionals registered on CoWIN portal in Bihar: official

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:31 PM IST
The coronavirus inoculation drive will be launched in the country on January 16 and priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers, the Centre said earlier in the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime facie examination indicates that the lioness died due to cardiac arrest(Twitter/@ANI)
Prime facie examination indicates that the lioness died due to cardiac arrest(Twitter/@ANI)
patna news

Oldest lioness dies of cardiac arrest in Patna zoo

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • Urvashi was brought to Patna zoo in 2004 from Bokaro. Authorities said she had almost completed her life span and had turned toothless and inactive about two years back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Measures are being taken at the Patna zoo to prevent Bird Flu.(HT Photo)
Measures are being taken at the Patna zoo to prevent Bird Flu.(HT Photo)
patna news

Random bird deaths trigger Bird Flu concerns in Patna, authorities cautious

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:53 AM IST
  • Meanwhile, the Patna zoo has intensified safety measures to prevent infection among birds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo.(Bloomberg)
File photo.(Bloomberg)
patna news

Bihar ready to vaccinate over 4 lakh healthcare workers against Covid-19

By Ruchir Kumar | Hindustan Times, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The dry-run on Friday, to assess the state’s preparedness, was successfully carried out across 114 locations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the suspect has accepted to knowing the rape survivor very well. Locals said the two of the accused youth stayed alone since their parents had died.(Hindustan Times/representational photo)
One of the suspect has accepted to knowing the rape survivor very well. Locals said the two of the accused youth stayed alone since their parents had died.(Hindustan Times/representational photo)
patna news

Muzaffarpur minor gang rape accused arrested after multiple raids

By Ajay Kr Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Muzaffarpur
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 01:37 PM IST
The statement of the rape survivor has been recorded in the court after conducting her medical examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pictures of Shivam, in a nuptial knot with a woman, went viral on social media within a few hours of his alleged abduction.(HT Photp)
Pictures of Shivam, in a nuptial knot with a woman, went viral on social media within a few hours of his alleged abduction.(HT Photp)
patna news

Bihar man abducted at gunpoint and married forcefully in instance of ‘Pakadua Vivah’

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 04:53 PM IST
‘Pakadua Vivah’ or forced marriage is a regular occurrence reported mainly from Munger, Nawada, Khagaria and Begusarai districts of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police is hunting for the criminals who were involved in two daylight killings in Purnea district.(HT Photo/Representational)
Police is hunting for the criminals who were involved in two daylight killings in Purnea district.(HT Photo/Representational)
patna news

2 killed in broad daylight within 30 minutes in a case of old enmity in Purnia

By Aditya Nath Jha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Purnea
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Rukesh Kumar Yadav was shot dead in front of his wife who was feeding her 9-month-old infant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiran Devi’s agricultural company is now procuring crops from farmers without any middlemen involvement.(HT photo)
Kiran Devi’s agricultural company is now procuring crops from farmers without any middlemen involvement.(HT photo)
patna news

Bihar rural women entrepreneurs remove middlemen, change lives

By Aditya Nath Jha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Purnea
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 12:18 PM IST
The Aranayak Agri Producers Company Limited (AAPCL) has 5,753 members including 122 producers’ groups (PGs) made up of women farmers in Bihar’s Purnea district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha has been the Bihar unit president for nearly three years and may not get an extension, say party leaders.(HT Photo)
Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha has been the Bihar unit president for nearly three years and may not get an extension, say party leaders.(HT Photo)
patna news

Talk of new chief for Bihar Congress after appointment of party in-charge

By Subhash Pathak | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai, who campaigned intensively in Bihar during the elections, said a new team was needed to rejuvenate the organisation in the politically significant state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All the 38 districts in Bihar will carry out a dry run for the administration of Covid-19 vaccine on January 8.(PTI Photo/Representational)
All the 38 districts in Bihar will carry out a dry run for the administration of Covid-19 vaccine on January 8.(PTI Photo/Representational)
patna news

Covid-19 vaccination: Bihar prepares for state-wide dry run on January 8

By Ruchir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Vaccinators are required to verify each beneficiary’s identity, approve the vaccination before completing the vaccination process using the CoWIN mobile app, which is updated on a real-time basis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP