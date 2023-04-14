Quickly clear retirement dues: Bihar Raj Bhavan orders state universities

PATNA: Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s office has told vice-chancellors of state universities to ensure the early release of pension to retiring employees following complaints that it took the university administration months to complete the formalities.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also the chancellor of state universities, had earlier also expressed his displeasure at the long delays in payment of retirement benefits (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter to the vice-chancellors, Raj Bhawan secretariat joint secretary Praveen Kumar Gupta said the pension cell in the universities should take immediate action and pointed out that Raj Bhavan has been informed about the long pendency at most universities.

“The chancellor has been displeased with it and after due consideration, he has directed that the universities should start the process two months prior to the retirement of any teacher or non-teaching employee so that they are able to avail the benefits soon after superannuation,” Kumar said in the letter issued last week.

The governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities, had earlier also expressed his displeasure at the long delays in payment of retirement benefits, which often leads to court cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The chancellor has directed that the nodal officers of the pension cell should dispose of such cases within 15 days and send a daily report of compliance with updated status to the Raj Bhawan through email,” the letter added.

Shashi Pratap Shahi, who recently took over as vice chancellor of Magadh University, said that he has already asked officials to clear the backlog right away.

“Those who have retired after rendering long service deserve a fair deal. I have told officials that any complacency or dilly-dallying on this count will not be acceptable. I am in the process of streamlining things. Retired employees must get their legitimate dues,” he said.

In January this year, the Patna high court ordered the education department to ensure payment of pension to retired teachers and employees by the first week of every month. The fresh order was issued in context of a contempt petition relating to failure to comply with the 2018 verdict on regular payment of salary and pension of university teachers and staff.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

New pattern from this year

Universities in Bihar will implement the four-year integrated graduation course with Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and Semester System from the current 2023-2027 session. The decision was taken after the meeting of vice-chancellors and education department officials at the Raj Bhawan on Thursday. A committee will be formed to finalise the first-year course structure and syllabus. The admission process will also integrate at the university level.

“It will be uniform for all the institutions, with clear timelines for various stages from admission to results and award of degrees,” said Arlekar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON