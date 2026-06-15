Bihar govt allocates an interim budget of ₹6,715 Cr to roll out new rural job guarantee scheme

The Bihar government has earmarked an interim budget of ₹6,715.83 crore for the ambitious Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural) — popularly referred to as Viksit Bharat - Ji Ram Ji or VB-G RAM G, said a senior officer of the state rural development department (RDD) on Monday. Under the new act, every adult member of a rural family willing to do unskilled manual work will be entitled to 125 days of guaranteed employment in a financial year. (www.bmabnmsangh.in)

The scheme, which promises 125 days of wage employment to every willing rural household, is set to roll out across the state and the rest of rural India from July 1.

RDD minister Shravan Kumar said the state cabinet, at its recent meeting, formally approved the adoption of the VB-G RAM G Act, which will replace the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The new legislation is being positioned as a more robust framework to address contemporary rural challenges while aligning with the national goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The minister, while talking to media persons on Monday on this issue, said that the state has already set aside ₹1,890 crore exclusively for unskilled wage payments to ensure smooth implementation. “Almost all major preparations at the state level have been completed. The remaining formalities will be wrapped up very soon,” he added.

Under the new act, every adult member of a rural family willing to do unskilled manual work will be entitled to 125 days of guaranteed employment in a financial year. If the government fails to provide work within the stipulated time after a demand is registered, workers will be eligible for unemployment allowance. The law also makes special provisions for agriculture by allowing up to 60 work-free days during sowing and harvesting seasons so that farmers do not face labour shortages, while still protecting the full 125-day entitlement for families.

Kumar emphasised that transparency remains a top priority. All wage payments will be made directly into workers’ bank accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT). Existing e-KYC verified MGNREGA job cards will continue to be valid until new VB-G RAM G cards are issued.

The minister exuded confidence that the scheme would not only generate more employment and develop rural infrastructure but also strengthen self-reliance at the village level. By giving gram panchayats a central role in planning and execution, the government hopes the mission will prove to be a game-changer in transforming Bihar’s countryside.

With this move, Bihar becomes one of the early states to fully transition to the new national rural employment framework, aiming to create a more responsive and result-oriented system for millions of families dependent on daily wage work.