The Bihar government is contemplating reviving the plan of developing a satellite township of Patna trans Ganga, with a focus on establishing a modern urban extension in the Sonpur area of Saran district, just across the river from the state capital. This initiative aims to alleviate the growing population pressure, traffic congestion, and infrastructure strain on Patna while promoting balanced regional growth. Bihar govt plans developing parts of Sonepur, Raghopur diara as satellite town of Patna

Officials of the urban development and housing department (UDHD) said that around 500 acres of land near the JP Setu (Digha-Sonpur rail-cum-road bridge) will be utilized to create this new satellite township. The project is part of a broader vision to develop Greater Patna on the lines of Delhi’s National Capital Region (NCR), using land pooling policies to facilitate planned expansion. Sonpur, strategically located on the northern bank of the Ganga, is seen as an ideal location due to its proximity to Patna and improved connectivity via the JP Setu.

The state government is also waiting for the feasibility report to include Raghopur diara, which is now connected via road from Patna, as parts of Greater Patna. “A high-level team was set up last year to study the pattern of river erosion in the diara area, which will have road access from both Patna and Vaishali districts in months to come,” said an officer of the UDHD.

The officer, wishing not to be quoted, said that the survey of the land to be acquired for development of the township is expected to start next month. The township is likely to feature world-class amenities, including wide roads, green parks, residential zones, commercial hubs, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and sustainable infrastructure. Officials emphasize that the development will follow the Bihar Urban Planning Scheme Rules-2025, recently approved by the state cabinet, which paves the way for master plans in 43 cities across Bihar. This move is also aligned with the state’s ambitious plan to build 11 modern satellite and greenfield townships, including dedicated ones in Sonpur and Sitapuram near Sitamarhi, alongside extensions near the nine divisional headquarters such as Chhapra, Gaya, Muzaffarpur and others.

Former UDHD minister Nitin Nabin had highlighted the need for such projects amid Bihar’s rapid urbanisation, with the urban population rising significantly in recent years. “We are planning new cities to provide modern facilities and reduce the burden on existing urban centers like Patna,” he stated earlier this year. The township in Sonpur township has been proposed as a key component of Greater Patna to help decongest the capital while fostering economic opportunities on the trans-Ganga side.

Town planning experts state that successful implementation will depend on effective land acquisition, environmental safeguards along the Ganga floodplain and equitable benefits for local landowners—potentially offering them up to 55% developed land in return under pooling schemes. “If realised, this satellite township could transform regions across the Ganga river into a vibrant extension of Patna, boosting real estate, employment and overall development in Saran district,” said a retired chief engineer of PRDA..

The government is preparing detailed project reports, with construction expected to gain momentum in the coming years as part of Bihar’s push toward sustainable and smart urban growth.

The plan of developing Greater Patna across the river Ganga was first mooted by the then Patna Regional Development Authority (PRDA) in 2006. Although the PRDA was superseded next year (2007) and merged into the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC), its proposal was included in the Patna Master Plan of 2021. Building of a ring road around the area across the river, encompassing parts of Vaishali and Saran, was proposed in the master plan of 2021. The under construction 6-lane Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge and four-lane bridge parallel to JP Setu on the river Ganga will serve as a crucial part of the ring road. Patna Marine Drive (Loknayak Ganga Path) will further support seamless integration between Patna and the new township.

Officials said that the plan of development of Greater Patna region across the river Ganga was put on the back burner, as the state government focussed on boosting infrastructure growth in Bihta and Masaurhi areas in accordance with the Patna Master Plan 2031.