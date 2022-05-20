Bihar inks pact for solar power to Rajgir, Gaya towns
PATNA: Bihar will achieve the unique distinction of being the first state in the country to provide 24x7 green power to its tourist towns of Rajgir and Bodh Gaya, as it inked a power sale agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Central government PSU, on Friday to purchase 210 MW renewable hybrid energy for its Buddhist pilgrim towns, said state power officials.
“Bihar has opted for a bundle power plan, using solar energy during the day and hydel power through pump storage facility in the evening to meet its full requirement of clean power for Rajgir and Bodh Gaya,” said Sanjeev Hans, Bihar’s principal secretary, energy, and also the chairman-cum-managing director of the Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL).
“The excess solar energy generated during the day will be used to run the turbines to pump and store water in the reservoir upstream and generate hydel pump storage power through it in the evening,” he said.
The hybrid power will be generated in Andhra Pradesh and is expected to be available to Bihar by December 2023.
This is being seen as a major step towards de-carbonisation of the grid and at the same time fulfilling the regulatory purchase obligation.
“We will initially supply 24x7 green power to Rajgir, Bodh Gaya, and some important locations in Patna, like the Bihar museum, legislative assembly, Patna high court and the Vidyut Bhawan premises. This initiative will help Bihar earn the distinction of being a pioneer state in the country to provide 24x7 green power to its towns,” said Hans.
“SECI will replace about 700 million units per year of conventional energy with green power which in turn will reduce CO2 emission by about 630 million tonne per annum. The average cost of green power will be ₹4.03 per kilowatt,” he added.
Terming the agreement as a landmark initiative, SECI managing director Suman Sharma said: “It is our collective commitment and desire to achieve the national commitment towards climate control.
Need for more debates before enactment of law: LS Speaker
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday stressed on the need for having more debates in the houses before enactment of any law and said even the people, for whose benefit a law is being made, should be spoken to before a law is made. Birla said parliament and legislatures are there to make law and lesser debates “are a cause of concern for us.”
CBI raids a warning for growing political alignments?
In 2017, when the central bureau of investigation raided Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi's 10, Circular Road residence in Patna in connection with the railways IRCTC scam, it was Friday. Five years on, again on the same day, a team of CBI raided their official residence in connection with the 'land for job' scam in railways, which has the potential to alter political alignments in Bihar. The CBI has also got the testimony of a few candidates.
Delhi: 42 dead in over 2,000 fire incidents in May so far. Here’s a list
During the entire month of May, 2021, the national capital witnessed 2,174 fire-related incidents, while 2,325 such incidents were reported during the same period, the year before. In May 2019, as many as 3,297 fire incidents were reported, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) data showed. As far as fatalities due to these incidents are concerned, in May last year, 41 people died, followed by 10 in May 2020, and 18 in May 2019.
Soon, all old, present records of Allahabad University students to be available online
Soon, students will be able to access all the old and present records of Allahabad University and its constituent colleges online. Now the authorities of AU have decided that educational records of all the students, be it former, present, or future would be uploaded online. For this, the university has registered itself with the National Academic Depository, officials said. This will also help the students in terms of the new national education policy-2020.
India accounts for over 42% of all global asthma deaths: Study
The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study has estimated that India is home to over 30 million asthmatics, accounting for 13.09% of the global burden. When it comes to mortality, India accounts for over 42% of all global asthma deaths, said Dr Rahul Rathore, pulmonologist, Charak Hospital, in a press statement on Friday. “Population-based studies done globally, have estimated that 20% to 70% of patients with asthma remain undiagnosed and hence untreated,” he said.
