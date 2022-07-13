Bihar launches app to help pilgrims
Pilgrims undertaking Kanwar Yatra commencing from Thursday can access information about various arrangements and facilities developed on the 90-kilometre-long stretch of Kanwariya Path that falls in Bihar with a click on an application which was launched by the state government on Wednesday.
“Details regarding administration, traffic, police, law and order, sanitation and drinking water facilities created for the pilgrims in the three districts along Kanwariya Path will all be available on this app,” Bihar’s tourism minister Narayan Prasad said.
The app, Kanwar Yatra, 2022, will also offer options available to reach the famous Baidyanath Dham temple at Deoghar through road, trains and air. It also has details of government accommodations, hotels, guest houses and Dharmshalas available in the three districts — Munger, Bhagalpur and Banka — that Kanwariya Path passes through in Bihar.
Besides, information about district control room, hospitals, bus stands, parking, railway stations, electricity and fire stations, disaster relief points and ambulances available will be available on this app.
Santosh Kumar Mall, principal secretary, state tourism, said the digital platform for information had been created to enable people plan Kanwar Yatra even within a short period of time.
“Within minutes, people will be able to get all information about travel options to accommodation to health and sanitation facilities on Kanwariya Path,” he said.
“We have also arranged musical evenings at the camp at Sultanganj. This information will be updated every day,” he said.
-
Deoghar Shrawani Mela begins after two-year gap
The famous Shrawani Mela was formally inaugurated on Wednesday, throwing open the Kanwariya Path that would be used by the devotees from Thursday to trek with Ganga water lifted at Sultanganj in Bihar and offer it at Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar. Jharkhand agriculture minister Badal Patralekh and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey did the honours. The month-long Mela in temple town Deoghar is one of the biggest congregation of devotees in eastern India.
-
After backlash, Lakhisarai DM clarifies ‘kurta pyjama’ remark
The district magistrate of Lakhisarai in Bihar, whose outburst against a teacher for wearing pyjama kurta at school has evoked a huge backlash on social media, on Wednesday clarified dM Sanjay Kumar Singh was angry over the mismanagement in the girls' school. There have been several instances in Bihar of officers inspecting schools and reprimanding teachers in public with cameras capturing the while episode.
-
Man arrested for running fake lift racket in Pune
PUNE Pune police, on Monday, arrested Tejas Ashok Shah (37), who allegedly failed to install lifts despite being paid money in advance. Police said that he has duped over 100 businessmen across the country and taken Rs 16,000 advance from each one. After interrogation, it was revealed that Shah has duped almost 50-100 businessmen across the country and taken almost Rs 16,000 in advance from each one.
-
Missing 5-year-old girl’s body found in U.P.’s Fatehpur, rape-murder confirmed
The body of a five-year-old girl, who went missing while on her way to school on Tuesday morning, was found in a bag in a hut inside a mango orchard in Fatehpur district last night. The police also found four empty beer cans and cigarette butts around the body. The minor victim had left the house around 10 am on Tuesday for her primary school. The minor's school bag was found lying by the road.
-
Five held for abducting hotel staffer, non-payment of food bill in Pune
The police have arrested five persons for allegedly attacking and kidnapping a hotel staffer on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused who had dinner at Hotel Ranmala in Jambhulwadi near Katraj tunnel around 8 pm on Monday refused to pay the entire food bill. When a hotel staffer asked for payment, the accused attacked and kidnapped him. Later, the hotel's owner lodged a complaint and the police arrested the five accused from Jejuri.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics