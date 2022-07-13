Bihar launches app to help pilgrims

Pilgrims undertaking Kanwar Yatra commencing from Thursday can access information about various arrangements and facilities developed on the 90-kilometre-long stretch of Kanwariya Path that falls in Bihar with a click on an application which was launched by the state government on Wednesday.

“Details regarding administration, traffic, police, law and order, sanitation and drinking water facilities created for the pilgrims in the three districts along Kanwariya Path will all be available on this app,” Bihar’s tourism minister Narayan Prasad said.

The app, Kanwar Yatra, 2022, will also offer options available to reach the famous Baidyanath Dham temple at Deoghar through road, trains and air. It also has details of government accommodations, hotels, guest houses and Dharmshalas available in the three districts — Munger, Bhagalpur and Banka — that Kanwariya Path passes through in Bihar.

Besides, information about district control room, hospitals, bus stands, parking, railway stations, electricity and fire stations, disaster relief points and ambulances available will be available on this app.

Santosh Kumar Mall, principal secretary, state tourism, said the digital platform for information had been created to enable people plan Kanwar Yatra even within a short period of time.

“Within minutes, people will be able to get all information about travel options to accommodation to health and sanitation facilities on Kanwariya Path,” he said.

“We have also arranged musical evenings at the camp at Sultanganj. This information will be updated every day,” he said.

