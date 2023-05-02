Home / Cities / Patna News / Survey for identifying landless households begins with launch of app

Survey for identifying landless households begins with launch of app

ByAnirban Guha Roy, Patna
May 02, 2023 09:12 PM IST

The app-based survey, to be carried by revenue officials at the district and panchayat level, would collect details of all such families belonging from mahadalit, scheduled castes, schedule tribes and backward classes who are landless.

Bihar’s revenue and land reforms minister Alok Kumar Mehta on Tuesday launched the mobile application for carrying out the survey to identify families from weaker sections in the state who are landless.

Bihar’s minister for revenue and land reforms, Alok Mehta, launches the mobile app that would collect data on the landless in the state. (Santosh Kumar/HT)
The survey would be conducted till June 30 and the data to be collected district/circle/mauza wise would be used for providing land to selected beneficiaries to build pucca houses, officials said.

At present, the revenue department already has a backlog of providing land to around 24,000 households who have no land as per the survey conducted in 2014. The department has fixed the target of providing homestead land to the beneficiary families till December 2023.

Officials said the land to be provided to landless families would be sourced from six different categories namely — BPPHT ( Bihar privileged persons homestead tenancy) , gair maijurawa khas and aam, Bhoodan land and excess land in possession of government after ceiling limits.

“Government would purchase land for distribution to landless households at places where government land of various categories is unavailable. Each household would be given 5 decimals of land and they would be settled in clusters,” said a senior revenue official.

    Anirban Guha Roy

    A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues.

