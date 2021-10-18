Bihar makes Covid-19 tests must for arrivals during Diwali, Chhath puja; ramps up vaccination

The Bihar government has made Covid-19 testing mandatory for those returning to the state for Chhath puja and Diwali, chief minister Nitish Kumar told reporters on Monday.

Kumar also said security forces will maintain strict vigilance at transit hubs like railways stations, bus stands, and inter-state border checkpoints to ensure Covid-19 protocols are maintained. He also assured that the administration will make the necessary arrangements for proper Covid-19 testing at these spots.

The Janata Dal (United) supremo, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his 'Janata Ke Darbar Mein Mukhyamantri' forum, also stated that the state will make all arrangements to inoculate those who enter the stage unvaccinated.

Bihar has undertaken a mega vaccination campaign in anticipation of Chhath puja, and has scheduled two vaccination camps, the first on October 28 and the second on November 7. The state aims to vaccinate most of its 7.34 crore adult population by December 31.

The government also undertook vaccination efforts during Dussehra by turning puja pandals into vaccination camps. Around 17% (144,876 doses) of the state’s 854,979 Covid shots between October 11 and 15 were administered at puja pandals, Hindustan Times had reported.

Additional chief secretary (health) Prataya Amrit told Hindustan Times that the administration will also undertake a door-to-door campaign to inoculate people with their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, between October 18-20.

The three day mega vaccination campaign is based on the voter list of panchayat elections in the state. Till Saturday, 35% of the state’s 73.44 million eligible adult population had not been inoculated with even one dose, and around 70% had been administered their first dose, as per the state health department data. Thus, to bolster the ongoing vaccination program ASHA and anganwadi workers have been roped in to conduct the door-to-door vaccination drive.