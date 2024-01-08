close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Man tries to set police station on fire in Darbhanga, alert cop thwarts attempt

ByBishnu K Jha
Jan 08, 2024 04:28 PM IST

City SP Sagar Kumar rushed to the spot as soon as the incident came to light and said that the identity of the accused was being ascertained

A miscreant allegedly tried to set fire to a police station in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Sunday night, but an alert reserve guard thwarted the attempt, according to a senior police officer.

Representational image.
In the CCTV footage, the police saw a person carrying a cane sprinkling some inflammable material on the station.

City SP Sagar Kumar rushed to the spot as soon as the incident came to light and said that the identity of the accused was being ascertained.

“We had received information from the Moro station in-charge on Sunday midnight that anti-social elements tried to set fire to the police station premises,” he said.

The police have launched an investigation based on the CCTV footage, as per which the suspect was in the station’s vicinity between 12.21am and 12.54am. Kumar said efforts are on to arrest the suspect.

