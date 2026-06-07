Bihar mandates 3-yr service for govt docs seeking NOC for higher studies

The Bihar health department has mandated at least three years of continuous regular service for government doctors seeking no-objection certificates (NOCs) for higher studies outside the state or in private medical colleges in its latest policy, officials said on Sunday. The policy aims to address staff shortages in government hospitals caused by prolonged absence of doctors pursuing higher studies. (File photo)

Under the new guidelines, accessed by HT, doctors of the Bihar Health Service (general and specialist cadre) and dental services will become eligible for NOCs only after confirmation of service and completion of three years of uninterrupted service certified by the controlling officer.

The department also barred doctors from obtaining another NOC for studies outside Bihar or in private institutions in Bihar for five years after they return from higher studies and rejoin service.

To prevent doctors from using Bihar service to fulfil bond obligations in other states after pursuing higher studies there, the department has made it mandatory for applicants to submit an affidavit before a first division executive magistrate, stating that they will either not avail any bond-covered seat or will independently fulfil all bond obligations and financial liabilities before returning to serve in Bihar.

The policy further states that doctors already holding a postgraduate degree will not be allowed to pursue another PG course through departmental NOC, while those with super-speciality qualifications will not be permitted to undertake another super-speciality programme.

Doctors possessing postgraduate degrees in a particular discipline, however, may pursue higher qualifications such as DM, MCh or DNB only in the same speciality. Similarly, specialist cadre doctors will be eligible for higher studies only in their existing discipline.

The department has capped the number of doctors eligible for NOCs each year to up to 3% of the sanctioned strength in the general and specialist cadres, with selection based on seniority and date of application.

To minimise disruption in healthcare delivery, doctors must apply for NOCs at least one month before admission or joining deadlines. Permissions will be granted only after submission of counselling, nomination and joining-related documents.

The policy also states that doctors who discontinue courses midway after obtaining an NOC and rejoin service without completing the programme will not be granted permission for future higher studies.

For deputation to other services, NOCs will be considered only if the proposed post carries a higher pay scale and status than the applicant’s existing position.

The policy covers permissions for postgraduate courses, DM/MCh super-speciality programmes, senior residency, tutor posts, DNB-sponsored seats and other academic assignments requiring departmental clearance.

The policy, approved by the state cabinet on Wednesday and issued by health secretary Kumar Ravi on Friday, aims to address staff shortages in government hospitals caused by prolonged absence of doctors pursuing higher studies.

Health department officials said the move was necessitated by repeated instances of doctors proceeding on study leave soon after appointment, remaining absent for extended periods and delaying fresh recruitment because their posts had to be kept reserved during the course duration.

Officials said the policy seeks to strike a balance between doctors’ academic aspirations and uninterrupted healthcare services in government institutions across Bihar.