Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar ministers asked not to flout lockdown by touring constituencies
Lockdown was imposed in the state on May 5 for 11 days and, buoyed by the "positive outcome", the government extended it till May 25.(Manoj Dhaka/HT file photo. Representative image)
Lockdown was imposed in the state on May 5 for 11 days and, buoyed by the "positive outcome", the government extended it till May 25.(Manoj Dhaka/HT file photo. Representative image)
patna news

Bihar ministers asked not to flout lockdown by touring constituencies

A notification to this effect was passed by the cabinet secretariat department on Sunday which noted with concern "reported instances of ministers touring their constituencies or districts under their charge (prabhaar)" for reviewing the progress of development works etc.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 02:36 PM IST

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has advised its ministers not to make rounds of their constituencies in violation of the restrictions in place during the lockdown, clamped earlier this month to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

A notification to this effect was passed by the cabinet secretariat department on Sunday which noted with concern "reported instances of ministers touring their constituencies or districts under their charge (prabhaar)" for reviewing the progress of development works etc.

"Such acts by honourable ministers will send a wrong message to the common people who might become disinclined to scrupulously adhere to the restrictions in place during the lockdown. These restrictions have been in place to control the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the state," the notification said.

"It is therefore requested that the honourable ministers avoid tours of their areas for reviews and inspections. If required, they may opt for video conferencing," the communication added.

Lockdown was imposed in the state on May 5 for 11 days and, buoyed by the "positive outcome", the government extended it till May 25. During the period, a marked decline has been observed in the active caseload and positivity rate while the recovery rate has improved.

The state had been relatively less severely affected by the viral outbreak when it first struck last year. However, the second wave has wrought devastation, infecting more than four lakh people in the last couple of months and claiming over 2,000 lives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar government coronavirus
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.