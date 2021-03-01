Bihar: Offline primary classes resume from March 1, parents still reluctant
- Several schools will not reopen just yet; they are planning to conduct online examinations and commence regular classes for primary students from the next academic session.
Schools in Bihar reopened on Monday for resumption of offline study for primary classes 1 to 5 amid Covid-19 safety protocols and the fear of resurgence in Covid-19 cases. The state education department has asked all schools to operate at 50% students’ strength and to implement Covid-19 preventative measures. Several city schools were seen on Sunday readying the campuses in line with the guidelines to welcome students after a year.
Baldwin Academy’s principal Rajiv Ranjan Sinha said the school premises have been fully sanitised and seating arrangements to maintain social distancing has been made.
“We will be extra careful with primary students. Teachers will monitor them throughout the duration of the school. They will not be left alone anywhere. We have kept hand sanitisers and face masks in each classroom,” he added.
Gyan Niketan said additional staff is being deployed to ensure proper implementation of Covid-19 safety protocols as junior students are returning to campus after a long time.
However, a large group of parents said they were reluctant to send their wards to schools in view of a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases, seen in several states.
“As there is a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in the past couple of days, I am not feeling safe about sending my daughter to school. She will continue regular schooling from the next session,” said Priya Sharma, whose daughter studies in class 2.
Prakash Gupta, whose son studies in Class 5, said, “As session is about to end, academic activities will gain momentum this month. I will help my son to revise the syllabus at home. I don’t wish to risk his health by sending him to school just now.”
Meanwhile, several schools have decided not to reopen from March 1. They are planning to conduct online examinations and commence regular classes for primary students from the next academic session.
Mary Alphonso, principal of Don Bosco Academy, said, “We will resume primary classes from April 4. Online exams will be conducted for them.”
Similarly, St. Karen’s High School and DAV Public High School said they will conduct online examinations for students in March.
Also Read: Bihar social welfare dept seeks differently abled friendly highways, underpasses
“We conducted a survey for parents’ consent on sending their wards to school for offline classes. We received less than 30% positive response. So, we have deferred conducting regular classes,” said principal Seema Singh.
The state education department allowed reopening of schools for primary classes on February 19 after meeting with the crisis management group. The department said it will hold a review meeting to decide over continuance or discontinuance of regular primary classes after 15 days, said an official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Offline primary classes resume from March 1, parents still reluctant
- Several schools will not reopen just yet; they are planning to conduct online examinations and commence regular classes for primary students from the next academic session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar social welfare dept seeks differently-abled friendly highways, underpasses
- For persons with special ability, especially wheelchair bound ‘Divyaangs’, using the underpass is difficult as well as dangerous. Even normal people do not find most of the underpasses smooth and convenient, said an official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10-yr-old boy beaten to death on suspicion of mobile theft in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Example of self-reliance': PM Modi hails migrant worker's journey to becoming f
- Baitha utilised the pandemic as an opportunity to turn into an entrepreneur and set up an LED bulb manufacturing unit in his village.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Primary classes to begin from tomorrow in Bihar: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arun Kumar Singh takes charge as Bihar chief secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar to deploy trained doctors and nurses to tackle AES this year
- A massive awareness program about the disease in the worst affected areas will also be launched.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manufacturing hub at Dobhi in Gaya along Amirtsar-Delhi-Kolkata freight corridor
- The advantage of the site at Dobhi is its proximity to the upcoming eastern freight dedicated corridor passing through Gaya and the Kolkata-Delhi national highway.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Temperature soars to nearly 34°C in Gaya, Bihar as summer knocks early
- Usually mercury above 30°C is recorded in March, but this year the mercury has exceeded the normal temperature in February-end itself, said a weather department official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress MLA’s nephew shot dead at Bihar home, 4th murder in the family
- Sanjeev was the 4 family member to be murdered in the last 20 years. His father Mahendra alias Gumti Mishra, uncle Chandrama Mishra and grandfather Pt Kamta Prasad Mishra, had all been shot dead in Parsathua market.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar to begin registration for 3rd phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1
- Those who fail to turn up for vaccination after registration will have the option to re-register after cancelling the previous one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Nitish Kumar bats for judiciary’s role in establishing rule of law in Bihar
- Kumar had earlier in his address referred to the Patna HC’s endeavour in 2006, soon after he took over the reins of the state, to help establish the rule of law by ensuring speedy trials so that wrongdoers could get punishment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna eyes better swachhta ranking after finishing last in 2020
- In 2020, Patna scored 1552.11 out of 6,000 points with zero score in certification category.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Sacking of senior cops sought after sub inspector killed in shootout
- Rakesh Kumar Singh, former block pramukh told the IG that nothing had been done by the SHO to stop illegal activities in the village.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar saw 8-fold growth in budget size under both RJD and NDA: Tejashwi Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox