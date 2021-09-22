Bihar: Oppn cries foul as Dy CM’s kin, aides get contract of schemes worth 53 crore

The opposition parties on Wednesday cornered the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on the corruption issue, alleging that the kins and aides of deputy chief minister and BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad were offered contracts for tap water supply schemes worth ₹53 crores in violation of the set norms.

Demanding a high-level inquiry into the role of the deputy CM, opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav alleged that those in the power were indulging in looting the government’s treasuries and thereby depriving the poor of their right in the government schemes. “There is corruption from top to the bottom,” alleged Yadav.

Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra too lashed out at the state government for large-scale irregularities in the execution of the various schemes. “It is a matter of inquiry as to how the contract of a majority of schemes are given to the relatives or close aides of the ministers and ruling party legislators,” he said.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) spokesman Asit Nath Tiwari alleged that Prasad used his influence to award a Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal scheme worth ₹1.60 crore to his daughter-in-law Puja Kumari, who is a registered contractor of the PHED. Prasad’s brothers-in-law Pradip Kumar Bhagat and Sajal Kiran Bhagat’s company Deep Kiran Infrastructure Private Limited managed to get the work of ₹3.60 crore from the PHED.

Tiwari further alleged that the Jivanshree Infrastructure Private Limited, a firm of personal aides of the deputy CM Prashant Chandra Jaiswawal, Lalit Kishore Prasad and Santosh Kumar, was given the contract for the biggest tap water supply scheme in Katihar worth ₹48 crore. Katihar is the home constituency of the deputy CM Prasad.

Yadav, who is also a former deputy CM, taunted Nitish Kumar, his former boss, over his alleged inability to act against the current deputy. “He (Nitish) will not dare speak or act against Tarkishor Prasad. He cannot run the risk of Srijan scam files being reopened,” remarked the RJD leader.

Prasad could not be reached out for his comments despite repeated tries. Leaders close to him, however, rubbished the allegations of corruption and claimed that the firms of the deputy CM’s relatives got the contract based on their qualifications.

.