Bihar: Opposition demands CM Nitish Kumar’s apology over national anthem row

Opposition parties in Bihar, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Friday protested against the NDA government in both the houses, legislative assembly and the council, over the alleged insult to the national anthem by chief minister Nitish Kumar a day earlier. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (centre) at the state assembly in Patna on Thursday. (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo)

The opposition raised anti-government slogans and demanded an apology from Kumar. They also sought a case against the Kumar’s NDA ally BJP.

During a public event on Thursday, the chief minister was seen greeting people during the national anthem. Subsequently, a video clip of Bihar CM moving during the national anthem went viral on social media.

On Friday, the assembly and legislative council proceedings were adjourned till 2pm after RJD MLAs stormed the well and raised slogans against Kumar, who was present in the House, despite warnings from Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav.

Leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav, speaking to media persons outside the House, slammed Kumar for “showing disrespect to the national anthem” and raised aspertions on the CM’s mental and physical health.

“Bihar CM Nitish Kumar disrespected the national anthem yesterday and being a Bihari, I feel ashamed. The CM is the leader of the state and yesterday’s incident is very unfortunate. This is the first incident in the history of Indian politics that a chief minister has disrespected the national anthem. CM Nitish Kumar should apologise to the nation. The CM should retire,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

The RJD leader further said that he has also given an adjournment motion in the assembly over the alleged incident and has also demanded a debate on the matter.

The LoP shared the video on social media platform X on Thursday, in which Nitish Kumar was seen “talking” to his chief secretary on the stage as the national anthem played out. When the chief secretary tried to stop him, the chief minister ignored his intervention and continued his conversation while nudging the officer. Later, Kumar folded his hands to greet those standing in the front while all the others on the stage were in attention for the national anthem.

“You are not mentally and physically stable even for a few seconds and your being in this position in such an unconscious state is a matter of great concern for the state. Do not insult Bihar like this again and again,” the RJD leader wrote on X.

RJD MPs also protested in Delhi amid Parliament proceedings. “During the national anthem, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar did not look physically and mentally well. I want to ask PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah if they find his (CM’s) mental state to be fine... The CM keeps insulting women, children every day... PM Modi and Amit Shah should think in whose hands Bihar is,” RJD MP Misa Bharti claimed.

Responding to RJD’s allegations, Janata Dal (United) leader and minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhary said that “nobody can question the CM’s commitment and respect for the nation”.

“The government is ready to answer the opposition’s questions on every issue,” Chaudhary added.